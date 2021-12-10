0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Trust us: It's time to catch up on 'Yellowjackets,' your next TV obsession

  • Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Call it a cross between "Lord of the Flies" and "Heathers." Or the Spice Girls meet the Donner Party. Or my horrible high school years retold in a blood-spattered forest. Showtime's suspenseful psychological thriller "Yellowjackets" is many things, including my favorite new mystery drama of …

+11
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case
Ap
AP

Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case

  • By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT - Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett’s conviction for lying to police about a racist, homophobic attack came nearly three years after his report of a horrifying hate crime quickly became part of a polarized political landscape, with people — including the president of the United States — weighing …

Ap
AP

Ralph Tavares, eldest brother of R&B quintet Tavares, dies

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ralph Tavares, the eldest of the five brothers in the Grammy-winning R&B singing group Tavares, whose hits included “It Only Takes a Minute” and “Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel," has died.

+8
Jussie Smollett awaits verdict as jurors consider case
Ap
AP

Jussie Smollett awaits verdict as jurors consider case

  • By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT - Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The jury in Jussie Smollett's trial on Thursday afternoon passed the eight-hour mark of deliberations on charges that the former “Empire” actor orchestrated a fake attack on himself, then lied to Chicago police about it. It was unclear if they would continue into the evening.

Sundance Film Fest unveils lineup for hybrid 2022 edition
Ap
AP

Sundance Film Fest unveils lineup for hybrid 2022 edition

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

The Sundance Film Festival is returning to the Utah mountains in January armed with documentaries about Bill Cosby, Princess Diana, Kanye West and Lucille Ball and the directorial debuts of Eva Longoria, Tig Notaro and Jesse Eisenberg.

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 4, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 4, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.

Ap
AP

'Don't Look Up' review: Armageddon in the age of idiocracy

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

A comet is hurtling toward Earth, and in just over six months it will hit the coast of Chile and end all life on the planet. But first up, TikTok sensation Addison Rae is here to talk about her new viral dance video!