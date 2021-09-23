- By COLLEEN LONG - Associated Press
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — A 3,500-year-old clay tablet discovered in the ruins of the library of an ancient Middle Eastern king, then looted from an Iraqi museum 30 years ago, is finally headed back to Iraq.
Patricia Cardoso's 'Real Women Have Curves' was landmark Latina cinema, but Hollywood shut her out. Until now
- Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Patricia Cardoso's eyes brim with tears, and she says she might cry. Tucked inside a Zoom box against the backdrop of a white-walled office, she knits her brow, bites her lip and takes a deep breath before continuing with her story.
- Kevin C. Johnson - St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)
-
A year later than planned, Judas Priest has finally embarked on its "50 Heavy Metal Years" tour. Let the headbanging commence.
- Amy Kaufman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
If you thought the original "Night of the Living Dead" was too slow and not gory enough, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has a movie for you.
AEW continues to soar with its island of ‘misfit’ wrestlers, including new stars Adam Cole and Ruby Soho
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
A few days after his WWE contract expired, Adam Cole was lying in bed at 1 a.m., trying to figure out what to do next.
- AP
-
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Robert Gentile, a mobster who for years denied suspicions from authorities that he knew anything about a trove of artwork valued in the millions that was stolen in a 1990 museum heist and remains missing, has died. He was 85.
- By BERNAT ARMANGUE - Associated Press
-
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A month after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the music is going quiet.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — The Godfather of Black Cinema has died.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Melvin Van Peebles, the groundbreaking playwright, musician and movie director whose work ushered in the “Blaxploitation” wave of the 1970s and influenced filmmakers long after, has died. He was 89.
- By JORGE GARMA - Associated Press
-
SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Taking center stage in a prestigious Spanish film festival to receive a top career award, actor Johnny Depp presented himself as a victim of the "cancel culture" that, he said, has spread across the cinema industry.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — The audience watching the searing and provocative “Slave Play” on Broadway often caught a glimpse of themselves onstage — in more ways than one.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Most playwrights who dip their toes into musical theater for the first time go small. Not Katori Hall: Her first assignment was to capture the life of a musical giant — Tina Turner.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Nothing says spooky season like a new memoir from Cassandra “Elvira” Peterson, which contains a major revelation about her real-life identity.
- By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer
-
“Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton (Capitol Records Nashville)
- Nelson Oliveira - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Britney Spears expects her 13-year conservatorship to end this fall, but she wants her father removed from the controversial arrangement immediately, her lawyer said in a court filing Wednesday.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
The journey from stage to screen, so often a perilous one, has been particularly bumpy for “Dear Evan Hansen.”
- Neal Justin and Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'The Simpsons'
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Actually, it's been Joan all along.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Uma Thurman wants everyone to have the same choice she made: to get an abortion when they aren’t ready to be a mother.
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — A Los Angeles man has been charged by New York federal prosecutors with perjury for allegedly falsifying emails to support his lawsuit against entertainment industry executives.