0
0
0
0
0

+14
American, French artists revive hope on giant Paris mural
Entertainment
AP

American, French artists revive hope on giant Paris mural

  • By NICOLAS GARRIGA and SYLVIE CORBET Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — A colorful human face emerges from waves like a call for hope above a Parisian street, in a giant message of optimism from American and French street artists painting a massive mural in the French capital that's slowly climbing out of its virus isolation.

Entertainment
AP

Conan was late-night's longtime underdog. He made it into surrealist art

  • Robert Lloyd Los Angeles Times (TNS)

For the third time in his career, Conan O'Brien left a late-night show Thursday, ending the 11-season run of "Conan" on TBS — preceded by the end of his seven-month stint as the host of "The Tonight Show," and that by the end of 16 years' worth of "Late Night," both on NBC. Unlike those earl…