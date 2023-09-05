0
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

  • By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer

Steve Harwell, the longtime frontman of the Grammy-nominated pop rock band Smash Mouth, has died. He was 56. The band’s manager, Robert Hayes, says Harwell “passed peacefully and comfortably” on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends at his home in Boise, Idaho. Hayes says Harwell died of acute liver failure. Smash Mouth released two platinum albums, the ska-fueled 1997’s “Fush Yu Mang” and 1999’s “Astro Lounge,” featuring some of the band’s biggest hits, including the platinum single “All Star.” That appeared in the movie “Shrek,” alongside the band’s cover of the Monkees’ “I’m a Believer.”

Accusers in Japanese boy band producer's sex scandal say they hope for apology, compensation
Accusers in Japanese boy band producer's sex scandal say they hope for apology, compensation

  • By YURI KAGEYAMA - Associated Press

A group of men who say they were sexually abused by a Japanese boy band producer has expressed hope that the company will provide financial compensation and introduce measures to prevent a recurrence. They say producer Johnny Kitagawa sexually preyed on young dancers and singers for decades, having them stay at his luxury home, handing them cash and leveraging promises of potential fame. The company, Johnny & Associates, is a powerful force in Japan’s entertainment industry. The men say them have been ignored for decades by the company, Japanese society and mainstream media.

What to stream this week: Olivia Rodrigo, LaKeith Stanfield, NBA 2K14 and 'The Little Mermaid'

  • By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include Olivia Rodrigo's much-anticipated sophomore album, LaKeith Stanfield starring in the eight-part horror fantasy series “The Changeling” and Disney's live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” starring Halle Bailey. The video game NBA 2K14 pays tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant with “Mamba Moments,” which let players relive some of the most dramatic games of his career. And the surprise animated hit “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” arrives on demand on Tuesday, a film that critics say is is a vibrant, hip-hop spin for the turtles.