K-pop star among 8 to join Japan tycoon Maezawa's moon trip
  • By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press

K-pop star T.O.P. is among the eight people that Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa says will join him on a flyby around the moon aboard a SpaceX spaceship next year. Maezawa made the announcement on Twitter and the dearMoon Project website on Friday, after he tweeted last week that he had met online with Elon Musk and planned a “major announcement about space.” The Japanese tycoon launched plans for the lunar voyage in 2018, buying all the seats on the spaceship. He began taking applications from around the world in March 2021 for what will be his second space journey after his 12-day trip to the International Space Station on the Soyuz Russian spaceship last year.

Broadway's trailblazing 'KPOP' musical is abruptly closing. What went wrong?

  • Ashley Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

'Top Gun' named best film by National Board of Review
  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

“Top Gun: Maverick,” 2022′s biggest box-office hit, has been named the best film of the year by the National Board of Review. Though the long-running organization comprised of film enthusiasts and academics, has no overlap or correlation to other awards bodies, the win adds to the awards-season tailwinds for “Top Gun: Maverick” as not just a $1.5 billion worldwide smash but a legitimate Academy Awards contender this year. Steven Spielberg was awarded best director for “The Fabelmans.” “The Banshees of Inisherin” came away with wins for Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Martin McDonaugh. “Everything Everywhere” star Michelle Yeoh won best actress.

'Empire of Light' review: Olivia Colman shines in this Sam Mendes drama

  • Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)

'It's fate.' 40 years later, Ke Huy Quan is a star, again
  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Ke Huy Quan was once one of the most indelible faces — and voices — of the 1980s. He was 12 when he was cast as Harrison Ford’s Yankee hat wearing sidekick in “Temple of Doom.” Quan starred in 1985′s “Goonies,” too, but found few roles after that. By the time Quan was in his 20s, he had all but disappeared from the screen. Twenty years passed before he acted again. But when Quan was 49, he decided to give it one last go. Two weeks later, he landed his role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Now, he's being celebrated for one of the best performances of the year. Quan, many think, will win an Oscar.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 3, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

The Year of the Slap: Pop culture moments in 2022
The Year of the Slap: Pop culture moments in 2022

  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer

Taylor Swift was up. Elon Musk was in, out, and in. Tom Cruise was back. BTS stepped aside, and so did Serena Williams, and Tom Brady too — oops, scratch that. But the slap? The slap was everywhere — that moment Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the Oscars and a global audience wondered if they really just saw what happened. That's The Associated Press' top pop culture moment of 2022, but there were so many more. Swift had a big year that kept getting bigger. In movies there were big comebacks: Wakanda and Avatar sequels, and of course Cruise, who turned 60 and had his biggest movie with “Top Gun: Maverick.”