Tiger Woods fell short of his goal of winning the Masters golf tournament in his stunning return from serious injuries suffered in an auto accident, but he was a winner for the television networks who followed the event. The Nielsen company said CBS' coverage of the final round averaged nearly 10.2 million viewers — the most for any golf telecast since 2019, when Woods last won the coveted green jacket. ESPN's coverage of the first two round scored its best numbers since 2018. ESPN's peak moment for viewership came just as Woods was finishing up his second round.