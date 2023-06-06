The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
Prince Harry is due at a London court to testify against a tabloid publisher he accuses of phone hacking and other unlawful snooping. Harry alleges that journalists at the Daily Mirror and its sister papers used unlawful techniques on an “industrial scale” to get scoops. Publisher Mirror Group Newspapers is contesting the claims. Harry faces cross-examination by the company’s lawyer when he enters the witness box at the High Court in London. The 38-year-old son of King Charles III will be the first British royal since the 19th century to face questioning in a court. Harry has made a mission of holding the U.K. press to account for what he sees as its hounding of him and his family.
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Members of SAG-AFTRA have voted to strike if they can’t reach a deal with studios over a new contract by June 30, underscoring widening labor tensions across Hollywood.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Actors represented by the Hollywood union SAG-AFTRA voted to authorize a strike if the major studios, streamers and production companies don’t meet their demands for a new contract by June 30. The guild, which represents over 160,000 screen actors, broadcast journalists, announcers, hosts and stunt performers, begins its negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Wednesday. The strike authorization vote, a tool at the bargaining table, comes at a pivotal moment for the industry as 11,500 writers enter their sixth week of striking and directors review a tentative agreement with studios.
- AP
-
Speranza Scappucci will become principal guest conductor of London’s Royal Opera starting with the 2025-26 season. The 50-year-old Italian, a graduate of the Santa Cecilia Conservatory in Rome and the Juilliard School in New York, made her Royal Opera debut last year in Verdi’s “Attila.” The Royal Opera has not had a principal guest conductor since Daniele Gatti from 1994-97. She will work alongside Jakub Hrůša, who succeeds Antonio Pappano as music director for the 2025-26 season. The house said Scappucci will be involved in works by Verdi and Puccini along with bel canto.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Kim Cattrall’s much buzzed-about return to the “Sex and the City” universe was kept so much under wraps that her co-stars had no idea about it until after filming was complete and made public.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Ron DeSantis appears to have been canceled — by Showtime.
Yankee Stadium to host ‘Hip Hop 50’ anniversary concert with Snoop Dogg, Run-DMC, Lil Wayne and more
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Run-DMC, Snoop Dogg and many more of hip hop’s biggest names will celebrate the genre’s 50th anniversary this summer with a concert where it originated: the Bronx.
- AP
-
Anna Shay, an heiress, philanthropist and breakout star of the Netflix reality series “Bling Empire,” has died. She was 62. A family statement provided to The Associated Press on Monday said Shay died of a stroke. It was not immediately clear when she died. The Los Angeles socialite amassed a fortune after she and her brother sold their father’s defense and government services company after his death. Shay was a fan favorite on the series, which lasted three seasons. It premiered in early 2021 and recently canceled. Shay is survived by a son, Kenny Kemp.
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
-
Two days after Vulture asked whether Taylor Swift was due for another backlash because she had begun dating “dirtbag” British rocker Matty Healy, the singer somehow got the word out that she and Healy have split.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Anna Shay, a star of the Netflix reality series “Bling Empire,” has died after suffering a stroke, her family said.
- John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
-
LAS VEGAS — Carrie Underwood says, “All these things shouldn’t work together, but they do.”
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Arnold Schwarzenegger owns up to some of his mistakes — and “failures” — in the new Netflix docuseries “Arnold,” addressing the groping and cheating scandals that ensnared him during his foray into California politics in the early 2000s and led to his split from journalist Maria Shriver.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Singers Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have reportedly called it quits fewer than two months after they reportedly started dating.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — This was a rough few days for CNN boss Chris Licht.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Barry Newman was a rogue speedster with a knack of drifting through winding hills and running cops off the road in the 1971 film “Vanishing Point.” Off-screen, Newman was nothing like his thrill-seeking ex-police officer Kowalski.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Michael J. Fox lives with Parkinson’s disease, but it seems that won’t get in the way of putting on a show.
Richard Johnson: As De Niro and Pacino become late-in-life fathers, here are odds on which senior celeb will be next dad-to-be
- Richard Johnson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
With Robert De Niro becoming a new dad and Al Pacino soon to follow, online sportsbook Bovada was quick to tally which one of our senior male celebrities will announce his next child.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II first encountered the play “Topdog/Underdog” in college as a favor for a student director who needed actors for a showcase. It turned into a favor for Abdul-Mateen. He says it immediately came alive. Abdul-Mateen returned to Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer-winning work this winter, earning a Tony Award nomination in his Broadway debut opposite Corey Hawkins. Tony-winning director Kenny Leon says Abdul-Mateen wasn’t finished exploring his character even after the play opened or after the reviews came in. In a supremely ironic twist, Abdul-Mateen will face-off at the Tonys for the lead actor in a play trophy with his onstage brother, Hawkins, extending their sibling rivalry off-stage.
- AP
-
Buckingham Palace says Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy. Eugenie, the niece of King Charles III, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, on May 30th. The baby, who weighed 7lbs 1oz, is the couple’s second child. The couple’s eldest child, two-year-old August, is now a big brother. Eugenie, 33, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. The child is 13th in line to the throne.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Elliot Page always struggled knowing he was different. His family pushed back when he attempted to own his queer identity, and he says his relationship with his dad is nonexistent.
- Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. — People don’t believe her when actress Yvette Nicole Brown tells them she’s an introvert. After all, Brown costarred in the popular comedy “Community” for five seasons and is known for roles in “The Odd Couple,” “Avengers: End Game,” “The Mayor” and “Dreamgirls.”
- By The Associated Press
-
Celebrities having birthdays during the week of June 11-17 include rapper Kendrick Lamar, country singer Mickey Guyton and actor Greg Kinnear. Actor and comedian Will Forte of “Saturday Night Live” turns 53, Broadway actor Ali Stroker hits 36 and actor Helen Hunt becomes 60. Other celebs with big days include actor Leah Remini from “King of Queens,” comedian Tim Allen and actor Ally Sheedy. TV anchor Hannah Storm turs 61, singer Boy George of Culture Club hits 62 and sports announcer Marv Albert reaches 82. Milestones are also reached by singer Barry Manilow, comedian Joe Piscopo and actor Peter Dinklage.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill is not bracing for a return of the Jedi.