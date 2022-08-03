0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Nobody wanted to make 'Squid Game.' Now it's making history

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — For a very long time, no one wanted to make "Squid Game." No one, that is, but creator-writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk. Then one of Korea's biggest stars, suave box office champion Lee Jung-jae, signed on to play the show's grubby, compromised hero, and the deeply symbolic, met…

Ap
AP

Review: 'Groundglass,' by Kathryn Savage

  • Abby Manzella - Star Tribune (TNS)

NONFICTION: Minneapolis writer Kathryn Savage mourns her father's death and the environmental disasters that affect all of us.

Producer Janet Yang elected president of film academy
Ap
AP

Producer Janet Yang elected president of film academy

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Producer Janet Yang has been elected the 36th president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The group’s board of governors made the announcement Tuesday. The 66-year-old producer of “The Joy Luck Club” and “The People vs. Larry Flynt" becomes the first Asian American and fourth woman to lead the organization behind the Oscars. As academy president, Yang succeeds outgoing David Rubin, the casting director, who is stepping down after three years due to term limits.

Ap
AP

Prime-time network, cable viewership for the week of July 25

  • AP

Game shows and contests are the summer TV fare of choice. That's according to the Nielsen ratings. Last week's most-watched program was “America's Got Talent,” with just shy of 6.5 million viewers. Taken together, game and competition shows accounted for half of the top 20.  But the No. 2 show, with 6 million viewers, was “60 Minutes Presents.” It revisits the news magazine's past stories. Other shows with summer appeal were “America's Funniest Home Videos" and series reruns including “FBI,” “The Neighborhood" and “Young Sheldon.” On the news side, three editions of Fox News Channel's “Tucker Carlson Tonight” made the top 20 viewership list.

Review: 'Bullet Train' goes off the rails, but Pitt doesn't
Ap
AP

Review: 'Bullet Train' goes off the rails, but Pitt doesn't

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

In the mold of Guy Ritchie movies and the “Deadpool” films, “Bullet Train" proudly opts for style over substance. Aboard the film's speeding locomotive ride are at least five assassins, one venomous reptile, countless glib slo-mo action sequences, and one bucket-hat wearing Brad Pitt. It’s a lot of ingredients that go into this candy-colored, battle royale of a movie. But the only one that really matters is that last one. Pitt's charm does wonders for the movie, making it rise to the level of watchable, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. “Bullet Train” opens in theaters Friday.

Donald Glover gets grounded on final season of 'Atlanta'
Ap
AP

Donald Glover gets grounded on final season of 'Atlanta'

  • By BETH HARRIS - Associated Press

Donald Glover had warned his fellow writers from the first day on the FX series “Atlanta” that it would get canceled for what they were going to attempt. Turns out he was wrong. The show heads into its fourth and final season beginning Sept. 15. Glover says the show started out with a we-don't-care attitude and is drawing to a close caring about people. He says that development came in part because everyone grew up during the show's critically acclaimed run. The series won Emmys and drew praise for its social commentary and experimentation that pushed boundaries when it debuted.