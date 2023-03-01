Ludwig Göransson is returning to the Oscar spotlight through his work on Rihanna's “Lift Me Up,” which is nominated for best original song at the ceremony on March 12. Göransson felt pressure in composing new music for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” with hopes of living up to his Oscar-winning score on the franchise’s 2019 first film. Göransson focused on pushing the sequel forward with tunes inspired by the storyline. The Swedish composer flew to Mexico to learn about Mayan music. He went to Nigeria with director Ryan Coogler to build up the African soundscape for the soundtrack. “Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever,” a series streaming Tuesday on Disney+, delves into creating the film’s score and soundtrack.