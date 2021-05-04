0
What to stream: 'The Boy from Medellin' and other great music documentaries

  • Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)

This Friday, May 7, “The Boy from Medellín,” a documentary about the Colombian reggaeton superstar J Balvin drops on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by acclaimed documentarian Matthew Heineman, the film chronicles the week leading up to Balvin’s first solo performance at the stadium in Medellín…

Sound Advice: Repair speakers damaged by rats?

  • Don Lindich Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. A friend recently gave me a pair of ADS CN-6 bookshelf speakers, both of which have audible faults caused by rats. One tweeter makes an improper bird-tweet sound on high notes, and one woofer has rat nibbles in the cone. I am using them with a Denon AVR-1200 receiver and they still perfor…

Prosecutors: Suspects tailed Lady Gaga's dog walker
  • By STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three men drove around the Hollywood area in late February, on the prowl for expensive French bulldogs to steal, prosecutors said. Their night would end in gunfire — and the violent theft of pop star Lady Gaga’s beloved pets.

Editorial: Can the Oscars be saved from themselves? Maybe

  • The Times Editorial Board Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Just when the Oscar telecast embraced more diversity than ever before and held the promise of real drama — for the first time, artists of color had the chance to sweep every acting category and best director — the ratings cratered, setting a record low. The show was watched by 10.4 million p…

Review: 'Cliff Walkers,' a twisty spy thriller from Zhang Yimou

  • Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)

With "Cliff Walkers," storied Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou ("Ju Dou," "Raise the Red Lantern," "Hero") turns his finely tuned eye to the spy genre. The result is twisty and tense, ugly and gorgeous. Viewers will get pretty much what they expect, for worse and for better.