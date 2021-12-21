0
The best music reissues of the year, from The Beatles to Philly soul to The Roots

  • Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

The best reissues of the year include a total immersion Beatles experience, a panoply of 50th anniversary Philadelphia International Records releases, Joni Mitchell and John Coltrane rarities, a Latin Soul dance party, a Bruce Springsteen live show, a hip-hop classic by The Roots and a Phill…

Celebrating a 'Wonderful' 75th anniversary for a classic holiday movie

  • Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)

"It's a Wonderful Life" is a holiday fixture now but that was not true at first. Movie fans did not always think the classic — No. 20 on the American Film Institute's list of the best movies ever made and 75 years old this week — was so wonderful.

Commentary: Sitting in the audience in 2021 required a dramatic trust fall

  • Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

There is perhaps nothing more communal than the air we breathe. Now that the oxygen entering our lungs can carry an invisible infection capable of sickening and even killing us, we have lost the very foundation of trust that public space is built upon.

Unpacking all the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ spoilers we couldn’t put in the review

  • Tracy Brown, Sonaiya Kelley and Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

SPOILERS: The following conversation discusses the entirety of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and is intended to be read after you’ve seen the film. We’re breaking down the movie’s surprises and key moments, and reading this before you see the movie would spoil the fun.

'Swan Song' review: Mahershala Ali leads solemn cloning drama

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

Cameron Turner is sick and he's not going to make it. He decides to undergo an experimental procedure to ensure the future of his family: He'll clone himself, and quietly insert his replica into his life to carry on as if nothing has happened. What his family doesn't know won't hurt them.

A guide to Netflix’s 2021 slate of original Christmas movies

  • Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)

It's December, and we all know what that means: a sparkly parade of new Christmas movies on Netflix. Following Seattle Times tradition, I watched and rated six of them — consider it my holiday gift to all of you! And after having done so, I know only one thing for sure: I want to live in a N…

'1883' review: Prequel series takes 'Yellowstone' back to Old West

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

The tale of "Yellowstone," creator Taylor Sheridan's uber-macho Montana-set series that is like "Succession" in cowboy chaps, turns back the clock with "1883," Sheridan's gritty prequel series which traces the origins of the Dutton family dynasty.