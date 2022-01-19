0
Dutch cultural sector protests pandemic lockdown measures
Dutch cultural sector protests pandemic lockdown measures

  • By MIKE CORDER - Associated Press

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Amsterdam's Concertgebouw orchestra played second fiddle Wednesday to a pair of hairdressers. Vincent van Gogh's self-portraits were briefly upstaged by a nail salon and barber as civil disobedience to protest the Dutch coronavirus lockdown spread Wednesday to the cultural sector.

Emerging talents in spotlight at hybrid Paris Fashion Week

  • By THOMAS ADAMSON - AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — A spattering of Paris Fashion Week menswear shows began in earnest this week for the fall-winter season, as French government restrictions have seen many relegated to an online-only presence.

Sound Advice: Looking for speakers with vintage bass

  • Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. I have Polk Audio TSi400 tower speakers and a Sony STR-DH190 receiver. When I turn up the volume the receiver shuts down with a “protect” message. I have read this is to protect against distortion that could damage the speakers and receiver. Is this true? I don’t play my music loudly so I…

Netflix show 'Queer Eye' helped Austin rapper BlackLight get his glow back

  • Deborah Sengupta Stith - Austin American-Statesman (TNS)

AUSTIN, Texas — If you’re among the people who began 2022 ugly crying through the Austin edition of Netflix reality show “Queer Eye,” then you probably were charmed by the story of BlackLight, a local rapper with a hard-hitting flow and the cutest baby on television. Season 6 episode “The Mi…

Review: 'Small World,' by Jonathan Evison

  • Lorraine Berry - Star Tribune (TNS)

Evison deftly weaves stories of the present and the past, illustrating how all of our lives and futures are linked together.

Review: 'The Latinist,' by Mark Prins

  • Sharmila Mukherjee - Star Tribune (TNS)

In this retelling of the myth of Apollo and Daphne, author Mark Prins has written an engrossing psychological thriller.

The Voice of Holland talent show hit by #MeToo scandal

  • By MIKE CORDER - Associated Press

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch talent show The Voice of Holland has been taken off air in the Netherlands amid a sexual misconduct scandal that has cast a shadow over the future of the TV ratings juggernaut in the country where it was first conceived by media mogul John de Mol.

YouTube scales back original programming

  • Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Six years after making big plans to take on Hulu, Amazon Studios and other streamers, YouTube is retreating from the original programming business.