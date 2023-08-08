Rapper Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet three years ago. Lanez's sentencing is likely to come Tuesday afternoon on the second day of a marathon hearing. Several more legal issues are debated by attorneys and decided by a Los Angeles County judge. Megan said in a statement read in court during an all-day session Monday that she has struggled emotionally every day since the shooting. Prosecutors are seeking a 13-years sentence. Defense lawyers are asking that Lanez get probation and an order to treatment for alcohol abuse. Seven witnesses gave statements Monday on Lanez's charitable giving and qualities as a father.