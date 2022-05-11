- Jane Henderson - St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)
St. LOUIS — The Holy Ghost is visible, chatty and even a quipster in a new comics collection by John Hendrix.
- AP
A woman charged in the death of an 87-year-old Broadway singing coach in Manhattan has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and assault charges. Twenty-six-year-old Lauren Pazienza also was detained after a judge revoked her $500,000 bail during the court appearance on Tuesday. She is accused of shoving Barbara Maier Gustern to the ground on March 10 in the Chelsea neighborhood. Gustern suffered a head injury and died five days later. A prosecutor said Pazienza was celebrating with her fiance that night and became upset after they were told to leave a park because it was closing. The prosecutor said Pazienza pushed Gustern while walking away from the park.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — James Hong, the ubiquitous veteran character actor who found a champion in “Lost” star Daniel Dae Kim, accepted his fan-funded star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in a burst of drums, cymbals and Chinese lion dancers — all harbingers of joy and good fortune.
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
TULSA, Okla. — "That's my program," said Bill Pagel of Hibbing, Minnesota, America's most obsessive Bob Dylan collector.
Actor James Cromwell superglues hand to counter in Manhattan Starbucks protest over fee for vegan milk
- Rocco Parascandola - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Actor James Cromwell glued his hand to the counter at a Midtown Manhattan Starbucks as part of a protest over the chain charging extra for vegan milk.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Actor Ryan Dorsey, ex-husband of the late Naya Rivera, mourned the TV star Monday in a heartbreaking Mother's Day post on Instagram.
Ahead of NYC debut, ‘Fat Ham’ – a queer, Black twist on Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’ – wins Pulitzer Prize for drama
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Days before James Ijames’ “Fat Ham” makes its off-Broadway debut at the Public Theater, the play is the recipient of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
- AP
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Dave Chappelle's recent comedy shows at the Hollywood Bowl that made headlines will not be available to stream on Netflix, according to press materials from the streaming giant.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Longtime film and TV actor Jack Kehler, who had a small-but-standout role in “The Big Lebowski,” has died at age 75.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
For 50 days, eight teenage girls survived on a deserted island after their plane crashed, as part of a controlled social experiment.
- By DOUG FERGUSON - AP Golf Writer
The “ManningCast” so popular on “Monday Night Football” is coming to major championship golf. ESPN is collaborating with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions for the alternate telecast during the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Peyton and Eli Manning will be dropping in. The show will be hosted by Joe Buck, who now is with ESPN. Other guests will include Charles Barkley and Fred Couples. In other golf news, Dallas should have a good field for the Byron Nelson. That wasn't the case for the Wells Fargo Championship. It had its weakest field. Was it the move to TPC Potomac for the year or the five weeks between majors?
- Mark Swed - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Raven Chacon’s 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning “Voiceless Mass” is a mass without sung voices in the guise of an organ concerto. Written for the large organ in Minneapolis’ Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, where the instrumental ensemble can be spread over a grand space, the concerto gives …
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Jesse Williams is baring it all on stage in “Take Me Out,” but one theatergoer decided to share it with the world.
- By The Associated Press
- Scott Greenstone - The Seattle Times (TNS)
For the last few years, scammers and corporate con men and women (but especially women) who tricked America's elites have captured headlines. But in the last few months, the most prominent ones got the Hollywood treatment from major streaming sites: swindler-socialite Anna Sorokin in Netflix…
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Harry Styles is crediting therapy with helping him put himself back together.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
It would be a bit too easy to say something like, “maybe you could use a laugh right now,” and use that as a hook to suggest some streaming comedy specials. Mostly because the sharpest, most interesting comedy isn’t escapist entertainment, but rather, funny because it’s true, using humor to …
Second City has a new artistic board, with alums Tina Fey, Sam Richardson, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell and others
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Chicago’s Second City comedy theater, which has seen significant recent turnover in creative and administrative staff, will honor its illustrious roots and help its own future with a new artistic advisory board of illustrious former performers, as curated by alum Stephen Colbert.
- AP
Tulsa historical officials say enough pieces of a stolen bronze statue of a famous Native American ballerina have been recovered to restore it. Tulsa Historical Society and Museum Director Michelle Place told the Tulsa World that the additional missing pieces of the statue of Marjorie Tallchief include the head. One of the original sculptors says he will be able to restore the statue. Still missing are the lower half of each leg, both feet and one arm. Tallchief and her sister, Maria Tallchief were among five Native American ballerinas known as renowned Five Moons and a bronze statue of each was placed outside the Tulsa museum.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
The babes in the woods of Eskil Vogt’s “The Innocents” are some of the scariest kids you’ll see on movie screens this year. Bored over the summer holidays and living in a large Norwegian housing development, they while away the long summer hours inflicting a kind of casual cruelty on animals…
- By The Associated Press
