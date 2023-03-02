- AP
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, whose half-century reign makes her Europe’s longest-serving monarch, has been discharged from a Copenhagen hospital. The palace said Thursday that she had undergone a successful back operation last week. The 82-year-old monarch is now facing “a lengthy physical rehabilitation process” which may last several months. On Feb. 22, the queen had what was described as “extensive back surgery” after experiencing severe back pain. Several official engagements have either been postponed, canceled or are being handled by other members of the royal family.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
So what's in the shiny alligator briefcase? That question lingers through much of “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre,” Guy Ritchie’s stylish but frustratingly half-baked new spy caper. Everyone wants the $10 billion contents, but we don’t know who exactly who’s selling, who’s buying and most importantly, what’s in there. Not to stretch a metaphor, but this shiny case rather ends up becoming one for the movie itself, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck — made of the finest materials and hinting at sophistication and panache, while ending up as something of a head-scratcher. Aubrey Plaza and Hugh Grant are standouts, and Jason Statham is reliably amusing as spy Orson Fortune. In theaters Friday.
- By MARY CLARE JALONICK - Associated Press
The two top Democrats in Congress are asking Fox News executives not to spread false information about the 2020 election and are demanding that commentators who suggested that the election was stolen acknowledge on the air that they were wrong. The letter to Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries comes after an unsealed deposition revealed that Murdoch had acknowledged that some network commentators endorsed former President Donald Trump’s false claims. An earlier filing had detailed doubts about Trump’s claims raised by some of Fox’s star personalities behind the scenes.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jena Malone has been dealing with a "swirling mix of emotions" since wrapping the 2015 film "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2." That's because she says she was sexually assaulted by someone who also worked on the movie.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — KISS will perform two final concerts in New York City — before it kisses touring goodbye.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When "Don't Worry Darling" geared up for its premiere last year, there was one burning question on fans' minds: "Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?" Months after the scandal, the "Star Trek" actor offered an answer.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
A “Stranger Things” stage play is ready to turn London upside down.
Blink-182 postpones Tijuana gig and Latin American reunion tour due to drummer Travis Barker's finger surgery
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
The first leg of Blink-182's 2023 reunion tour has been pushed back to allow drummer Travis Barker to recover from finger surgery he underwent Tuesday after injuring one of his fingers — twice — during rehearsals for the tour.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
After breaking through in 2019’s “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” 33-year-old Jonathan Majors has been steadily bulking up as an actor. But 2023 is the year Majors turns heavyweight. He's the new movies-spanning villain of Marvel-dom, the time-traveling supervillain Kang the Conqueror. He’s Michael B. Jordan’s friend-turned-foe in “Creed III,” which opens Friday in theaters. And in Elijah Bynum’s prize-winning Sundance entry “Magazine Dreams,” Majors is an amateur bodybuilder warped by childhood trauma. It's a performance that could earn him an Oscar nomination next year. Majors’ ascendance, to anyone who’s been watching, is not even a little surprising. A classical and soulful kind of movie star, Majors is in a weight class by himself.
- Anna Johnson - The News & Observer (Raleigh) (TNS)
RALEIGH, N.C. — J. Cole, Burna Boy, Usher and Drake will headline the 2023 Dreamville Festival in Raleigh.
- By RIO YAMAT - Associated Press
A former “Dances With Wolves” actor has pleaded not guilty in Las Vegas to sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls for a decade in Nevada. Nathan Chasing Horse appeared Wednesday in Clark County District Court to enter his plea. A grand jury indicted him last week on 19 charges that also include kidnapping and drug trafficking. The 46-year-old has been jailed since his arrest in late January near the home he shared with five women described as his wives. Authorities say the former actor in Kevin Costner’s Oscar-winning 1990 film became the leader of a cult known as The Circle, and allege that he took underage wives.
Review: Adaptation of Fleetwood Mac-inspired 'Daisy Jones & The Six' an entertaining, attraction-soaked rock ride
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
Sometimes the first track on a rock album just doesn't grab you.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — The first time Michael B. Jordan visited Chicago on a promotional tour, the movie was “Fruitvale Station,” written and directed by Ryan Coogler.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Rocker Ozzy Osbourne isn't going anywhere — and he's certainly not retiring — even though his earlier announcement canceling his upcoming tour was perceived as such.
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — News flash: Hollywood is still disproportionately white and male. But a new USC study shows that while the Academy Awards remain stubbornly resistant to change in many categories, gains in inclusivity have been made in the wake of #OscarsSoWhite.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
An older man cajoles a young girl into his truck late one night. “Don’t murder me,” she scoffs, oblivious to the other, more insidious threats that he may represent. It’s a classic “stranger danger” setup presented by Jamie Dack in “Palm Trees and Power Lines,” her directorial debut, which s…
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Craig Melvin has assured viewers that his “Today” colleague, Hoda Kotb, is “OK” amid mounting concern over her prolonged absence from the morning program.
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Q. My Onkyo stereo receiver recently failed and is not repairable. Is the Marantz NR1200 stereo receiver a good replacement for my Onkyo? The Onkyo adequately powered my Bose 301 speakers for musical enjoyment from a CD player, and for TV sound from my Samsung Smart TV. The sound from the Bo…
- Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The violent grudge match is over. Adonis Creed, son of former heavyweight champion Apollo Creed, has defeated Viktor Drago, the son of the Russian boxer Ivan Drago — who killed Apollo in the ring almost 40 years ago. Rocky Balboa, who trained Creed for the bout, regards his fig…
‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ review: On the road with a fictional '70s rock band, with echoes of Fleetwood Mac
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Based on the popular 2019 novel about a fictional rock band that became huge in the late ‘70s and then just as quickly fell apart, the 10-episode Amazon adaptation of “Daisy Jones & The Six” is structured (as is the book) like an episode of VH1′s “Behind the Music.”
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
'CREED III'
- AP
Major League Baseball has added three executives to its new local media department as it prepares for a possible takeover of local broadcasts for 17 teams amid the financial deterioration of the Bally and AT&T SportsNet regional sports networks. Doug Johnson was hired as senior vice president and executive producer of local media, Greg Pennell as senior vice president of local media and Kendall Burgess as vice president of local media technical operations. MLB could take over broadcasts for the Diamondbacks, Braves, Reds, Guardians, Tigers, Royals, Angels, Marlins, Brewers, Twins, Cardinals, Padres, Rays, Rangers, Rockies, Astros and Pirates.
- By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press
A new Haruki Murakami novel will be published in April and the publisher is saying little about it except that the Japanese manuscript is around 1,200 pages and the plot involves “a story that had long been sealed.” “The City and Its Uncertain Walls” will be released on April 13 in both print and digital formats, Shinchosha Publishing Co. said in a statement Wednesday. The availability of an English translation is not yet known. Staff at the publisher said details about the plot are being withheld because many Murakami fans say they prefer to start reading his books without knowing what they are about. The novel is Murakami’s first since “Kishidancho Goroshi,” or “Killing Commendatore,” was released in February 2017.