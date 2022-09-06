- Tribune News Service (TNS)
- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
One of the most pronounced effects of Marvel's "Black Panther" was that it allowed a race of people who've long been underserved by Hollywood to envision an alternative history not rooted in victimhood.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sometimes the story of a movie’s making is as compelling as the movie itself. Think of the days of Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, “Apocalypse Now,” even the recent “Mad Max: Fury Road,” all of which have inspired countless behind-the-scenes tales.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
A new biopic examining the life of Elvis Presley tops the DVD releases for the week of Sept. 13.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
For successful bands that originated in the 1970s, very few have all their original band members 40-plus years later. A combination of mortality, illness and creative differences splinter them apart. And sometimes this results in multiple iterations of said band.
- Amy Kaufman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Weeks after sex crimes detectives at the Los Angeles Police Department began investigating Armie Hammer, a pair of filmmakers pitched a three-part documentary about the actor to a major streaming service.
- By JAY REEVES - Associated Press
-
Ruby Bridges was a 6-year-old first-grader when she walked past jeering crowds of white people to become one of the first Black students at racially segregated schools in New Orleans in 1960. Now, she has authored a picture book about her experience for the youngest of readers. “I Am Ruby Bridges” goes on sale Tuesday. It’s aimed at readers as young as 4 at a time when teaching the history of race in America has never been more difficult. Other books by or about Bridges have been challenged by conservatives. She says she hopes the new one winds up in elementary school libraries.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Top Gun: Maverick” is top five.
- Por LINDSEY BAHR - Associated Press
Para ser un novato, Harry Styles ya tiene una carrera de actuación envidiable, de “Dunkirk” a “Don’t Worry Darling” y “My Policeman”. La llegada de Styles al Lido, donde “Don’t Worry Darling” se estrenará en el Festival de Cine de Venecia, ha sido uno de los eventos más anticipados del festival que suele estar repleto de estrellas.
- AP
The steel bands and brightly colored costumes of Caribbean carnival have once again made their presence felt on the streets of New York City. The West Indian American Day Parade took place Monday after a pandemic-induced hiatus. Throngs of people lined the streets of Brooklyn, where one of the world’s largest celebrations of Caribbean culture takes place. A separate street party known as J’Ouvert which commemorates freedom from slavery, began in the early morning.
- Matt Pearce - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The actor Brendan Fraser got emotional as audiences at the Venice Film Festival gave a six-minute standing ovation on Sunday after seeing the world premiere of his upcoming film "The Whale," according to Variety and social media reports.
- AP
Russia has imposed sanctions on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller. Moscow says that the move is in response to U.S. sanctions against Russians because of the conflict in Ukraine. Other Americans cited Monday were Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Rick Scott of Florida, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. The group included business leaders, academics and government officials, who would be banned from entering Russia. Previous rounds of Russian sanctions against Americans have included President Joe Biden, lawmakers and business leaders. The U.S. has sanctioned numerous Russians. Penn and Stiller have criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Martin McDonagh has returned to the Venice International Film Festival with “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which is having its world premiere Monday night in competition. It’s his first film since “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” and a reunion with his “In Bruges” stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. The film is set in 1923 on a remote island off Ireland’s west coast and tells a story about longtime friends Padraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson) at a fraught moment when Colm suddenly decides to end the relationship. He’s decided that Padraic is dull, and Padraic, in turn, is shattered.
