- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets delivered record numbers for their season opener. Rodgers’ ill-fated Jets debut averaged 22.6 million viewers on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. The Jets have five more prime-time appearances scheduled but only two can be subbed out due to the league’s flexible schedule rules. Those are the Week 10 “Sunday Night Football” contest at Las Vegas on Nov. 12 and the Dec. 28 game at Cleveland on "Thursday Night Football."
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
The National Book Awards have dropped Drew Barrymore as the host for this year’s ceremony, a day after her talk show taped its first episode since the Hollywood writers strike began. The organization announced the move Tuesday, saying it had rescinded her invitation to host. The resumption of the CBS talk show doesn’t inherently cause issues with the actors guild, which is also on strike, as daytime talk shows are governed by a different contract that was renewed and ratified last year. But Barrymore’s show employs at least three writers who are members of the writers guild, which has been on strike since early May.
- Holly Alvarado - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Singer-songwriter and noted guitarist John Mayer will play a special solo concert to benefit the Heart and Armor Foundation at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ed Sheeran is apparently thinking out loud and blaming a safety issue for the last-minute cancellation of his Las Vegas concert over the weekend.
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Composer Danny Elfman, the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and a handful of surprise guests return to the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles for three nights of Disney in Concert's Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" on Oct. 27-30.
- By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer
Mitski, one of the most idiosyncratic and devoted artists in indie rock, has returned. Her seventh album is titled “The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We.” It is yet another work of incredible depth, says Associated Press Music Writer Maria Sherman in her review. Tracks like the opener “Bug Like an Angel” are both hopeful and haunting. If the messaging wasn't paradoxical, it wouldn’t be up for interpretation, and it certainly wouldn’t be a Mitski record. Sherman says few artists know how to masterfully unearth humanity’s most disappointing and frustrating characteristics, and fewer do so lovingly. Mitski's “The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We" will be released on Friday.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Kenneth Branagh indulges in the kind of macabre theatricality that only a crumbling Venetian palazzo on a stormy Halloween night can provide in “A Haunting in Venice," which co-stars Tina Fey, Kelly Reilly, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill and Camille Cottin. Agatha Christie takes a bit of a backseat here, as Branagh and screenwriter Michael Green take only the loosest inspiration from her 1969 book “The Hallowe’en Party." AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that this is the best of Branagh’s stately and flawed Hercule Poirot franchise, beautiful, spooky and fun. Rated PG-13, it opens in theaters Friday.
- AP
Casino operator MGM Resorts International says resorts are open despite a cybersecurity issue that led to the shutdown of its computer systems across the U.S. The FBI on Tuesday characterized its investigation as ongoing but offered no additional information. Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts says it shut down some systems beginning Sunday in efforts to protect data. It said reservations and casino floors were affected. It didn't call the event a cyberattack. Some customers posted accounts on social media about not being able to make credit card transactions, obtain cash from ATMs or enter hotel rooms using key cards. Some images showed video slot machines gone dark.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
It's billed as an Agatha Christie movie, but Christie fans may be the last people who'll respond to "A Haunting in Venice."
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Another performer has had an object hurled at them on stage. In Maluma‘s case, it was a medical device.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Actress Rachel McAdams will make her Broadway debut next spring in the Amy Herzog drama “Mary Jane.”
- By The Associated Press
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com week ending September 8th
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Steven Tyler will miss another thing.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jamie Lynn Spears is coming for the mirror ball trophy, but some "Dancing with the Stars" devotees are coming after her.
- By ANDREW DeMILLO - Associated Press
Biographer Walter Isaacson offers a revealing but not that surprising portrait of Elon Musk in his biography of the tech billionaire. In his review, The Associated Press' Andrew DeMillo says Isaacson hammers home the portrayal of the SpaceX founder and owner of X, formerly Twitter, as a mercurial but visionary figure. DeMillo writes that the book is a fitting addition to Isaacson collection chronicling the lives of major figures in science and technology. DeMillo says Isaacson deftly writes about complicated topics but also deeply explores Musk's background and family. The book doesn't conclude whether Musk's risk taking is propelling his success or hampering it.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
If ever there was an inspirational story about reaching for the stars, it’s “A Million Miles,” about the real-life journey of how a boy who grew up as a migrant farmworker became a NASA astronaut. It starts in the corn fields of Michoacan, Mexico, as José Hernández looks up into the sky in wonder, and it ends two hours later with him 200 miles above the Earth in the International Space Station. Biopics with outsized heroes can lay it on thick, but “A Million Miles” manages to keep its hero’s feet firmly on earth, largely thanks to stars Michael Peña and Rosa Salazar.
- By DAVID A. LIEB - Associated Press
A coalition of professional sports teams in Missouri is backing a new proposal to put the legalization of sports betting on the 2024 ballot. The group is spearheaded by the St. Louis Cardinals also includes the Kansas City Chiefs and all four of the state's other major sports teams. Their plan would allow sports betting at sites run through their sports teams and casinos. Sports betting has expanded rapidly since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for it five years ago. It's now operational in 35 states, with a couple more scheduled to launch in the coming months. But legislation to allow it has stalled in the Missouri Senate.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
'A HAUNTING IN VENICE'
- AP
Incoming music director Gustavo Dudamel will conduct the New York Philharmonic at its spring gala on April 24, the orchestra said as it announced a $40 million gift from co-chairman Oscar L. Tang and wife Agnes Hsu-Tang that will endow his position. Dudamel was hired in February to become the Philharmonic’s music director for the 2026-27 season. He conducted the orchestra last May in three performances of Mahler’s Ninth Symphony but was not scheduled to lead it in the 2023-24 season, which opens Sept. 27. The program of Dudamel’s concert was not announced.
- Brian Merchant - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Elon Musk" by Walter Isaacson; Simon & Schuster (688 pages, $35)
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
There are several new and notable films available to stream this weekend to keep an eye on, with a little something for everyone.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Tim Burton is definitely not a fan of the use of artificial intelligence.
- Karen Garcia - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Spectrum customers can rejoice. Walt Disney Co. and Charter Communications have called a truce after a tumultuous dispute over fees: Disney gets more money, and customers can get back to their regularly scheduled programming, sort of.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
An aspiring luchador known as El Topo leaves the ring, defeated, having been flattened by a hefty competitor named Gigantico. The camera slowly tracks his exit as the announcer introduces a new wrestler entering the ring: his barrel chest bursting out of a flamenco-inspired costume, sporting…
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
Kenneth Branagh didn't give us much time to miss Hercule Poirot.
- By The Associated Press
Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts Week ending 9/10/2023
- Christi Carras and Amy Kaufman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Members of the Writers Guild of America picketed a taping of “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Monday after it resumed production during the dual Hollywood strikes.
- By The Associated Press
Apple TV app - Top Movies Week ending 9/10/2023
- By The Associated Press
US-Apple-Books-Top-10 Week ending 9/10/2023
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
TORONTO — A new 4K Imax restoration of Jonathan Demme's "Stop Making Sense," the classic concert film of Talking Heads playing a series of shows at Los Angeles' Pantages Theater in December 1983, had its world premiere on Monday night at the Toronto International Film Festival, with the band…
- AP
A painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh has been recovered more than three years after it was stolen from a museum that was shut to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Groninger Museum says “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring” is temporarily being kept in Amsterdam. The work, painted in 1884, was snatched in an overnight raid in March 2020. The museum said Tuesday that it's “extremely happy and relieved that the work is back.” It declined to provide details about the investigation. It said the painting “has suffered” but appears to be in good condition. An insurance company had paid out on the loss but the museum intends to buy it back.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Andy Taylor didn't think he'd still be alive this month, let alone making and releasing new music.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Disney's return to under the sea tops the DVD releases for the week of Sept. 19.
- By FRANK BAJAK - AP Technology Writer
“There is no fixing Big Tech,” Cory Doctorow, a novelist and public-interest technologist who gained online fame with the blog “Boing Boing,” writes in his new book “The Internet Con: How To Seize The Means of Computation,” a manifesto for people who want to destroy it. "A simple, well-crafted vision of a more civil, civic-minded online life – peppered with sad tales of the human cost of Big Tech greed – make for an illuminating read, writes Associated Press technology writer Frank Bajak. Not least because Doctorow, a novelist and longtime former public-interest technologist, lays out a plan of action.
- AP
Author Sandra Cisneros is this year’s winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award, honoring writers who help foster “understanding between and among people.“ Cisneros is best known for her million-selling novel “The House on Mango Street” and has often drawn upon her Mexican heritage and her childhood community in her own work. She has also supported other writers through her nonprofits the Macondo Foundation and the Alfredo Cisneros del Moral Foundation. The Holbrooke award is named for the late U.S. diplomat and is presented by the Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation. In 1995, Holbrooke helped broker the Dayton Peace Accords that ended the Bosnian War.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — The website Buckhead.com said Elton John is leaving his Buckhead condo after 32 years.
- John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
LAS VEGAS — Lady Gaga has been riding the “Jazz + Piano” express at Dolby Live since the pandemic reopening. Her “Enigma” pop show hasn’t performed since Dec. 30, 2019. There has been talk of the show coming back, in some form, maybe as a theater version of her 2022 “Chromatica Ball” tour.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Walking Dead" fans hungry for more of the same from France-set spinoff "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" will be served a very different dish, at least cinematically. Vive la différence!
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
One of the best things about "Andor" is that it doesn't feel like "a galaxy far, far away." Even more than its cinematic springboard, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," the Disney+ show's concerns feel ground-level, more relatable than most of the dynastic, Force-fueled, "Star Wars" saga. Inste…