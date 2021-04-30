The following are Friday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
BEIJING (AP) — Gathered in a practice room, five generously proportioned young men in baggy black sweaters are patting their bellies and waggling their arms. Bearded with double chins, they shout “Hoo-Ha!” in time to upbeat African drums.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Anne Douglas, the widow of Kirk Douglas and stepmother of Michael Douglas, died Thursday in California. She was 102.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar was jailed in northwest Arkansas on Thursday after his arrest by federal authorities. It was unclear what charges he may face.
- By STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The woman who returned Lady Gaga’s stolen French bulldogs was among five people arrested in connection with the theft and shooting of the music superstar’s dog walker, Los Angeles police said Thursday.
- Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)
There's a scene in 1995's "The Basketball Diaries" where Leondardo DiCaprio, playing junkie street poet Jim Carroll, comes knocking at the door of the apartment of his mother (Lorraine Bracco), begging to be let inside. He's crying, she's crying, he's screaming, she's screaming, and while it…
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
The speculation can stop ... finally.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
The Billboard Music Awards nominations hit a much higher note for The Weeknd than the Grammys did.
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s motion picture academy on Thursday suspended actor-director Noel Clarke after a newspaper reported that multiple women had accused him of sexual harassment or bullying.
- Mikael Wood Los Angeles Times (TNS)
You have to hand it to Billie Eilish for making absolutely no attempt to gloss over the unhappier parts of pop stardom.
- Sonaiya Kelley Los Angeles Times (TNS)
While many Oscars viewers felt blindsided by Chadwick Boseman's loss in the lead actor category Sunday night to Anthony Hopkins (including Hopkins himself), the late actor's "Black Panther" co-star and friend Michael B. Jordan is looking on the bright side.
- By The Associated Press
HARDCOVER FICTION
- By SCOTT STROUD Associated Press
Teenage Fanclub, “Endless Arcade" (Merge)
- Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)
A group of Syrian refugees are holed up on a remote Scottish island waiting for asylum in "Limbo," a compassionate story of patience and resilience that unfolds, for some reason, as a stylistic cousin to "Napoleon Dynamite."
- Publishers Weekly Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 24, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
- Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)
It's not just superheroes who can save the world.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 24, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
- Chris Riemenschneider Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — A few months into the pandemic last year, Billy Franze announced his retirement from Dr. Mambo's Combo, the weekly all-star jam session he co-helmed at Bunkers in Minneapolis for 32 years. After a few more months stuck at home, though, the guitarist already said he wanted back in.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
By portraying a classic character from Tom Clancy’s action novels in a new movie, Michael B. Jordan added a chapter to his own legacy.
- By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Matthews, an award-winning spy novelist who drew upon his long career in espionage and his admiration for John le Carre among others in crafting his popular “Red Sparrow" thrillers, has died at age 69.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra announced Thursday that it will resume in-person performances in May after not playing for live audiences for more than a year due to the pandemic.
KISS to perform at Tribeca Film Festival, where TV series including Jasmine Cephas Jones’ ‘Blindspotting’ will premiere
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — The Tribeca Film Festival is offering the chance to rock and roll all night with a performance by KISS — along with a new slate of TV series premieres.