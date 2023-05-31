The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday after Diamond Sports missed a rights fees payments and let the grace period expire. Diamond Sports owns 19 networks under the Bally Sports banner. The Padres become the first team that MLB will take over production of its broadcasts. MLB set up a local media department during the offseason in case that scenario happened after Diamond Sports filed for bankruptcy in March. Distribution plans for Padres games have not been announced, but it is likely games would air locally via MLB Network or streamed on MLB.TV. San Diego began a three-game series at the Miami Marlins Tuesday night.
- AP
A South Florida art dealer has been sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison in connection with a scheme involving the sale of fake Andy Warhol paintings. Court records show 69-year-old Daniel Elie Bouaziz was sentenced Tuesday in Fort Pierce federal court. He pleaded guilty in February to a single count of money laundering. Bouaziz is the owner of Danieli Fine Art and Galerie Danieli in Palm Beach County. Prosecutors say he sold counterfeit artworks to a customer in October 2021 including pieces purportedly by Warhol. Investigators say he told the customer that the works, which he was selling for between $75,000 and $240,000, were authentic originals and that some were signed by the artist.
- AP
A dinosaur exhibition linked to the Jurassic Park movie franchise has temporarily closed its Atlanta location. Police say people broke in and caused more than $250,000 in damage. Atlanta police say they responded Monday to a burglary call at the exhibition, which had just opened Friday. Surveillance footage shows one person sitting atop of one of the animatronic dinosaurs while ripping off the skin covering. Atlanta police later identified and arrested 19-year-old Acauan Carvalho Van Deusen, charging him with second-degree burglary. None of the other suspects have been publicly identified. Organizers hope to reopen June 7 and are offering to rebook tickets.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
Supermodel Chanel Iman and New England Patriots player Davon Godchaux announced their engagement Tuesday.
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
DALLAS — Actor Jamie Foxx and Gilbert Willie Jr. go way back — they regard one another as best friends. So, it makes sense that Foxx would turn to Willie in providing a gift to his hometown of Terrell.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sammy Hagar recently said he and his former bandmate Eddie Van Halen had “buried the hatchet” in text conversations, months before Van Halen’s death in 2020.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Singer DaniLeigh was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash/serious bodily injury and damage to property or person after she allegedly collided with a motorcyclist in Miami Beach.
- Astrid Kayembe - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The line of “Succession” continues offscreen.
- AP
An estimated 2.9 million people watched or streamed the finale of its drama “Succession” this past weekend. That's a series record first-night count for the high-powered family drama. That number is expected to expand significantly when people who watched after the holiday weekend are taken into account. So far this season, “Succession” episodes have averaged 8.7 million viewers, taking into account people who watch after the first night. The last episode provides an answer to the question implied by the series title, about whether any of media magnate Logan Roy's children inherit his company. The numbers didn't approach the 19.8 million people who tuned in for the “Game of Thrones” finale night in 2019.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Billie Eilish has been experimenting with style, and some social media trolls are making her out to be the bad guy.
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Natasha Lyonne is laying her (credit) cards on the table, along with her Nicorette and Tea Tree Therapy mint toothpicks. We're sitting in the back house of the Studio City office she shares with producing partner Maya Rudolph, and this emptying of pockets came as a response to …
- By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press
“The Ride,” a new eight-episode Prime Video series, documents the peaks and valleys of the fearless competitors of the Professional Bull Riders league, as well as those closest to them. Cameras followed an ensemble cast of PBR’s best and most engaging riders, along with coaches and executives, during the sport's 30th anniversary last year and the debut of its new Team Series competition, expanding from its previous individual-focused competition. PBR has never allowed as much inside access. With sports documentaries becoming more popular and fans craving content outside of competition, there’s optimism that “The Ride” can expose an even wider audience to the sport of professional bull riding. The docuseries is now airing.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
The esports players association representing “League of Legends” professionals slammed the video game’s developer for trying to turn to “scab” replacement players amid its walkout over the elimination of an amateur league mandate.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Days before releasing his eighth solo studio album, “Almost Healed,” Lil Durk is cooled out at FaZe Clan’s Fairfax warehouse, a gaming-and-office playground where Twitch livestream rooms sit feet away from desk workspaces.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Serena Williams just touched on a universal pregnancy experience while vacationing in Italy, and she’s got the cheeky photos to prove it.
- John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
LAS VEGAS — The tribute band Velvet Elvis rocked it from Main Street Stage. Mark Wahlberg rocked it behind the bar.
Noted thinkers, writers and filmmakers call on Algeria to free jailed journalist seen as independent
- AP
Ten noted thinkers, writers and filmmakers, including Ken Loach and Nobel literature laureate Annie Ernaux, have signed an open letter calling on the president of Algeria to free a jailed journalist they said was punished for refusing to bow to the government line. In the letter to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, published on Tuesday, the luminaries said prominent journalist Ihsane El Kadi, 64, was in prison “because he refuses to submit to the pressures of those who govern the country." A court in Algiers sentenced the 64-year-old El Kadi on April 2 to five years in prison with two years suspended after his conviction on charges of receiving foreign funding for his two media outlets.
- By The Associated Press
Apple TV app - Top Movies Week ending 5/28/2023
- By The Associated Press
US-Apple-Books-Top-10 Week ending 5/28/2023
- By The Associated Press
Apple-Podcasts-Top-Shows Week ending 5/28/2023
- By The Associated Press
Celebrities having birthdays during the week of June 4-10 include TV personality Bear Grylls, playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein and actor Michael J. Fox. Actor-comedian Sandra Bernhard turns 68, record producer and musician Jimmy Jam is 64 and rapper Ye reaches 46. Other celebs with big days include actor Johnny Depp, singer Faith Evans and actor Hugh Dancy. Actor Angelina Jolie turns 48, financial expert Suze Orman reaches 72 and drummer Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden hits 71. Others celebrating include actor Natalie Portman, sports commentator Dick Vitale and actor-director Keenan Ivory Wayans.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
CANNES, France — I saw all 21 films playing in competition at this year's Cannes Film Festival, and as you might guess, many were good, a couple were great and a few were mystifyingly terrible. It's worth noting that few were as moving or satisfyingly accomplished as "Close Your Eyes," the f…
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
If you like your summer reads to be like your summer movies — big, explosive and fast-paced, then look no further than T.J. Newman's second novel “Drowning: The Rescue of Flight 1421.” It follows the survivors of a plane that crashed into the ocean minutes after takeoff as the aircraft itself sinks into the water. Newman has sold the rights to “Drowning” for $1.5 million. It's her second book after her bestselling debut, “Falling.” Newman is a former flight attendant who says her favorite stories are action thrillers. She is writing the “Falling” screenplay and will be an executive producer on “Drowning.”