‘Bel-Air’ on Peacock is renewed for its third season

  • Elizabeth Wellington - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

PHILADELPHIA — "Bel-Air," starring West Philly native Jabari Banksin as a teenager who moves in with rich relatives in Southern California, has been renewed for a third season on Peacock.

Review: Depeche Mode face down the abyss in 'Memento Mori'
Review: Depeche Mode face down the abyss in 'Memento Mori'

  • By CRISTINA JALERU - The Associated Press

And then there were only two. Depeche Mode's newest album “Memento Mori” feels like a tribute to founding member and keyboardist Andy Fletcher, who died in 2022. Now a duo of Dave Gahan and Martin Gore, the record's title (a Latin reminder of death) allows the British electro-pop giants to stare lovingly into the abyss. The Associated Press' Cristina Jaleru writes in a review that Depeche Mode have always been a genre unto itself, dark, edgy and timeless. The 12 tracks are fully intoxicating in sound, but death is always hovering on the periphery. The album is out Friday.

Review: John Wick gets even more stylish in fourth episode
Review: John Wick gets even more stylish in fourth episode

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

A trip to Paris should be on everyone’s bucket list, even John Wick. The Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, the Louvre — what better way to refresh your soul, even as you kick everyone else’s bucket? The un-retired assassin does indeed dive into the City of Lights in the inventive and thrilling “John Wick: Chapter 4” a sequel which elevates and expands the franchise, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. The fourth installment is more stylish, more elegant and more bonkers, he argues. The very R-rated movie comes out Friday.

Def Leppard drummer recovering from attack outside hotel

  • AP

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he recovering from an attack outside a Florida hotel. Allen was in South Florida earlier this month for a show at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. He was attacked while taking a smoke break outside the Four Seasons hotel in on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Police arrested a 19-year-old man, but have no motive for the attack. They didn't identify the suspect, or Allen, in the police report. In a social media post, Allen says he’s thankful for all the support from his fans. Police say the man ran at Allen, knocking him to the ground.

Producer claims Fox coerced testimony in Dominion libel case
Producer claims Fox coerced testimony in Dominion libel case

  • By RANDALL CHASE and NICHOLAS RICCARDI - Associated Press

A Fox News producer claims the network “coerced” her testimony during a deposition in a libel lawsuit filed by a voting machine company. The $1.6 billion lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems alleges that Fox amplified false allegations that its machines changed votes in the 2020 presidential election. Abby Grossberg, a former producer for Fox host Maria Bartiromo, has filed a separate lawsuit contending that Fox pressured her to give misleading testimony during her deposition in the Dominion case. Grossberg's claim is part of a gender discrimination lawsuit she filed against Fox. The network denies her allegations and countered with its own lawsuit, seeking to bar Grossberg from sharing confidential discussions with company lawyers.

Movie review: 'John Wick: Chapter 4' delivers with sublime action, locales

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

The nearly three-hour fairy tale of firearms that is “John Wick: Chapter 4” is a sprawling, Shakespearean orgy of violence, a salute to stunt choreographers, and a return to the original film’s roots — at the heart of the matter, it is the fundamentally the story of a duel, and a dog.

What to stream: Prestige dramas 'Succession,' 'Yellowjackets' back with new seasons

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

The third week of March 2023 might be the buzziest TV week of the year. The highly anticipated new seasons of two of the most talked-about prestige dramas of the year premiere this weekend, and there are a few other streaming treats that will keep those watchlists full for the foreseeable future.

  • By The Associated Press

Apple-Books-Top-10 for week ending 3/19/2023

'Succession' star Sarah Snook pregnant with 1st child
'Succession' star Sarah Snook pregnant with 1st child

  • AP

“Succession” star Sarah Snook has done a surprise reveal at the show’s season four premiere. She is pregnant with her first child. Snook proudly showed off her baby bump at Monday's premiere in New York. The premiere was also attended by fellow stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Matthew MacFadyen, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck. Snook’s pregnancy is the latest surprise for “Succession” fans, who learned in February from series creator Jesse Armstrong that the show’s fourth season would be its last. Snook married actor-comedian Dave Lawson in 2021. “Succession” has won 13 Emmy Awards so far. Its final season premieres on March 26.