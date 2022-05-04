0
Stephen Sondheim celebrated by Dench, Peters at London gala

  • By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press

Dozens of stars of musical theater gathered at a London theatre for a celebration titled “Old Friends” to raise money for the Stephen Sondheim Foundation, which will benefit young composers. Judi Dench received given a standing ovation for “Send in The Clowns." The 74-year-old Bernadette Peters bent over with her back to the audience and with her head between her legs blasted her trumpet to “You Gotta Get A Gimmick.” Petula Clark, 89, belted out “I’m Still Here.” And Imelda Staunton set off a huge ovation with “Everything’s Coming Up Roses.”

Met Gala brings in a record $17.4 million, museum says

  • By The Associated Press

This year’s Met Gala earned a record $17.4 million, museum officials said Tuesday. The annual gala is a fundraiser for the self-funding Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The money pay for operating the institute and putting on annual blockbuster exhibits like the current “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” which was launched at the gala Monday night and opens to the public May 7. That exhibit is part of a broader two-part exhibit exploring the roots of American fashion. Monday’s gala brought together about 400 guests — some of the biggest names from fashion, entertainment, sports and beyond.

Ukrainian band teams up with Ed Sheeran for charity single

  • By LOUISE DIXON - Associated Press

Ukrainian band Antytila has collaborated with Ed Sheeran on a single for charity. The song is a reworked version of Sheeran's hit single “2step.'' Antytila frontman Taras Topolia has added a new verse and created a video to promote the remix. Topolia says he wanted the lyrics to explain ‘how it was the first day of the war for me and for millions of Ukrainians." Antytila formed a friendship with Sheeran via social media, after they tweeted the British singer-songwriter ahead of his performance at “Concert for Ukraine” in the U.K. in April. Sheeran invited Antytila to team up with him on “2step" after they were unable to perform remotely at that concert. The new "2step’' was released Monday.

Apple-Apps-Top-10

  • By The Associated Press

The top 10 books on the Apple Store for week ending 5/01/2022

Key moments in Blac Chyna's trial against Kardashians

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

To keep up with the Kardashians for the past two weeks, you would’ve had to hang out at a Los Angeles courthouse. Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have been watching and testifying at a trial over a lawsuit brought by former reality television star Blac Chyna. They were victorious in a verdict delivered Monday. As is common for famous people, the women were brought in by court security through an underground garage and kept in a guarded room when they weren't in the courtroom. The downtown courthouse has hosted many celebrities, including Britney Spears in her conservatorship battle.   

Depp libel suit moves ahead against Heard after resting case

  • By MATTHEW BARAKAT - Associated Press

A judge is letting Johnny Depp move forward with his libel suit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, after he rested his case in a Virginia courtroom. Heard’s lawyers asked the judge Tuesday to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing no reasonable jury could find in his favor based on the evidence he put forward. But the judge said the standard for dismissing a case at this point in a trial is exceedingly high, and that the case should be allowed to move forward if Depp has provided even a “scintilla” of evidence backing up his claims. Heard's team will now to present its case. Depp is suing Heard over an op-ed piece she wrote referring to herself as a victim of domestic abuse.  

'Melrose Place' actor loses bid to reduce crash sentence

  • AP

An actor who appeared in the 1990s prime-time soap opera “Melrose Place” has lost a bid to have her sentence in a 2010 fatal auto crash reduced. An appeals court in New Jersey rejected Amy Locane's arguments in a ruling published Tuesday. Locane was convicted in the crash that killed 60-year-old Helene Seeman and severely injured Seeman’s husband, Fred. Locane has been sentenced four separate times after appeals courts ruled the first two sentences were too lenient and a third was invalid. She had completed a prison term by 2020 when a judge resentenced her to eight years. Tuesday's ruling held that sentence wasn't excessive. 

Movie review: 'Doctor Strange' sequel a 'verse-trip through the mundane

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

In 2022, the multiverse is seemingly everywhere (all at once) on movie screens, including, of course, in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the sequel to 2016’s “Doctor Strange.” The film sees snarky superhero surgeon Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) back in action, tho…

What to stream: Documentary turns spotlight back on 'Spring Awakening' cast

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Debuting Tuesday, May 3, on HBO Max is a documentary taking a look at a reunion 15 years in the making. “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known” follows the reunion concert of the original cast of the eight-time Tony winning musical “Spring Awakening,” benefiting The Actor’s Fund. The film, di…