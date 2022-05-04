The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
-
Dozens of stars of musical theater gathered at a London theatre for a celebration titled “Old Friends” to raise money for the Stephen Sondheim Foundation, which will benefit young composers. Judi Dench received given a standing ovation for “Send in The Clowns." The 74-year-old Bernadette Peters bent over with her back to the audience and with her head between her legs blasted her trumpet to “You Gotta Get A Gimmick.” Petula Clark, 89, belted out “I’m Still Here.” And Imelda Staunton set off a huge ovation with “Everything’s Coming Up Roses.”
- By The Associated Press
-
This year’s Met Gala earned a record $17.4 million, museum officials said Tuesday. The annual gala is a fundraiser for the self-funding Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The money pay for operating the institute and putting on annual blockbuster exhibits like the current “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” which was launched at the gala Monday night and opens to the public May 7. That exhibit is part of a broader two-part exhibit exploring the roots of American fashion. Monday’s gala brought together about 400 guests — some of the biggest names from fashion, entertainment, sports and beyond.
- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Mark your calendars, celebrity civil suit fans.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host Jimmy Kimmel is handing over hosting duties to comedian Mike Birbiglia for a few days as he recovers from COVID-19.
- By LOUISE DIXON - Associated Press
-
Ukrainian band Antytila has collaborated with Ed Sheeran on a single for charity. The song is a reworked version of Sheeran's hit single “2step.'' Antytila frontman Taras Topolia has added a new verse and created a video to promote the remix. Topolia says he wanted the lyrics to explain ‘how it was the first day of the war for me and for millions of Ukrainians." Antytila formed a friendship with Sheeran via social media, after they tweeted the British singer-songwriter ahead of his performance at “Concert for Ukraine” in the U.K. in April. Sheeran invited Antytila to team up with him on “2step" after they were unable to perform remotely at that concert. The new "2step’' was released Monday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Right before Amber Heard’s team began presenting its case Tuesday, a Virginia judge denied a request made by her attorneys to dismiss Johnny Depp’s defamation case against her.
- By The Associated Press
-
The top 10 books on the Apple Store for week ending 5/01/2022
- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Johnny Depp’s legal team rested its case in the actor’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard on Tuesday.
Dave Coulier would revive ‘Full House’ again ‘in a heartbeat,’ has plan for Bob Saget’s Danny Tanner
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Don’t rule out more “Full House” revival episodes.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Bill Gates admitted to “causing a lot of pain to my family” exactly one year after he and Melinda French Gates announced they were divorcing following 27 years of marriage.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Fashion’s biggest night out was also a big night for reflection.
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
-
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
To keep up with the Kardashians for the past two weeks, you would’ve had to hang out at a Los Angeles courthouse. Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have been watching and testifying at a trial over a lawsuit brought by former reality television star Blac Chyna. They were victorious in a verdict delivered Monday. As is common for famous people, the women were brought in by court security through an underground garage and kept in a guarded room when they weren't in the courtroom. The downtown courthouse has hosted many celebrities, including Britney Spears in her conservatorship battle.
- By MATTHEW BARAKAT - Associated Press
-
A judge is letting Johnny Depp move forward with his libel suit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, after he rested his case in a Virginia courtroom. Heard’s lawyers asked the judge Tuesday to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing no reasonable jury could find in his favor based on the evidence he put forward. But the judge said the standard for dismissing a case at this point in a trial is exceedingly high, and that the case should be allowed to move forward if Depp has provided even a “scintilla” of evidence backing up his claims. Heard's team will now to present its case. Depp is suing Heard over an op-ed piece she wrote referring to herself as a victim of domestic abuse.
- AP
-
An actor who appeared in the 1990s prime-time soap opera “Melrose Place” has lost a bid to have her sentence in a 2010 fatal auto crash reduced. An appeals court in New Jersey rejected Amy Locane's arguments in a ruling published Tuesday. Locane was convicted in the crash that killed 60-year-old Helene Seeman and severely injured Seeman’s husband, Fred. Locane has been sentenced four separate times after appeals courts ruled the first two sentences were too lenient and a third was invalid. She had completed a prison term by 2020 when a judge resentenced her to eight years. Tuesday's ruling held that sentence wasn't excessive.
Naomi Judd’s family to discuss her planned concert tour after her death: ‘They want to be respectful’
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The future of a scheduled concert tour that was set to feature Naomi Judd will reportedly be discussed following the Grammy-winning country singer’s death over the weekend.
- Alicia Eler - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS —"Washington Crossing the Delaware" has crossed the Mississippi River — bound from Winona's Minnesota Marine Art Museum to Christie's auction house in New York.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Double, double, gargoyles and rubble: There are witchy doings and evil twins aplenty in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the spookily unhinged new entry in the Marvel Cinematic — uh, Universe? Multiverse? Whatever we're supposed to call this increasingly hydra-headed Disney con…
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
In 2022, the multiverse is seemingly everywhere (all at once) on movie screens, including, of course, in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the sequel to 2016’s “Doctor Strange.” The film sees snarky superhero surgeon Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) back in action, tho…
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Beauty brand Ulta found itself apologizing Monday for a tragic gaffe.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Debuting Tuesday, May 3, on HBO Max is a documentary taking a look at a reunion 15 years in the making. “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known” follows the reunion concert of the original cast of the eight-time Tony winning musical “Spring Awakening,” benefiting The Actor’s Fund. The film, di…
Brandywine River museum gets trove of Andrew Wyeth-related art and will share in 7,000 works by the artist
- Stephan Salisbury - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
PHILADELPHIA — The Brandywine River Museum of Art, long associated with Andrew Wyeth, a museum neighbor in Chadds Ford, has received a major gift of nearly 200 artworks by his family and friends, including 40 works by the artist’s father, the famed illustrator, N.C. Wyeth.