The names might not be especially well-known today, but in the 1970s and 80s, French scientists Katia Krafft and Maurice Krafft were to volcanoes what Jacques Cousteau was to oceans. The married couple traveled the world for some 20 years in pursuit of their studies, capturing the spectacle with 16mm cameras and writing colorfully about their findings until their deaths in 1991 on Mount Unzen in Japan. Their story, and passionate love for volcanoes, is documented in the evocative and playful documentary “Fire of Love,” which debuts this week in theaters in New York and Los Angeles and expands in the coming weeks.