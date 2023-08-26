0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Touring North America, singer-songwriter Maisie Peters comes of age

  • By ELISE RYAN - Associated Press

British pop singer Maisie Peters' tour in the U.S. and Canada follows the June release of her sophomore album “The Good Witch.” Interwoven are five dates opening for Ed Sheeran, who signed Peters to his Gingerbread Man Records in 2021, and who she has already opened for in Europe, Asia and Australia. But New York’s Radio City Music Hall presented a new achievement as her biggest headlining show so far. She called the experience “very surreal" in an interview with The Associated Press. Peters will play with Sheeran for the first time on this leg of his tour on Saturday in Seattle.

Director of British Museum steps down amid controversy over thefts of ancient items
Ap
AP

Director of British Museum steps down amid controversy over thefts of ancient items

  • By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press

The director of the British Museum says he's stepping down immediately amid investigations into the theft or disappearance of hundreds of items from its massive collection, including gold jewelry, semi-precious gems and antiquities dating to the 15th century B.C. Hartwig Fischer says he's resigning now, rather than waiting until next year, as he had originally planned. He says his presence has become a distraction after questions were raised recently about whether the museum took warnings of the thefts seriously. Two years ago, an art dealer contacted museum officials to report that he suspected items from the collection were being peddled online.

Ap
AP

Movie review: ‘The Hill’ hits some, misses some

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

An inspirational, baseball-centric, 1960s-'70s-era tale based on the true story of Rickey Hill (Colin Ford, TV’s “Walker” as an adult), “The Hill” features an oxygen-depleting, central performance by 69-year-old Dennis Quaid (“The Right Stuff”) as Rickey’s bullying Baptist pastor father James Hill.