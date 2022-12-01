The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JUWON PARK - Associated Press
-
Award-winning “Squid Game” actor Oh Young-soo will stand trial on charges of indecent assault after a woman accused him of inappropriately touching her in 2017. The district court in Seongnam city said Thursday that prosecutors indicted the 78-year-old Emmy nominee last week over the allegations and that his trial will begin in February. Oh did not answer multiple calls by the Associated Press seeking comments. South Korean cable channel JTBC said Oh denied wrongdoing when reached by its reporter, saying that he had only held the woman’s hands to “show her the way” as they walked around a lake.
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Beloved weatherman Al Roker has reportedly been rushed back to the hospital for blood clots, after being released just last week.
- By The Associated Press
-
They want money — that’s what they want, that’s what they want. Well, now the Rolling Stones can say they’re also ON money, the face of a new collectible coin issued by Britain’s Royal Mint to celebrate the band’s 60th anniversary. The new 5-pound coin features a silhouette of the iconic band performing — frontman Mick Jagger, guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, and late drummer Charlie Watts — as well as the band’s name in what is described as their classic 1973 font. The mint said it was one of the last coins of the year to be released bearing the image of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September at 96.
- By BRIAN MELLEY and ANDREW DALTON - Associated Press
-
A judge has declared a mistrial at the rape trial of “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson. Jurors told Los Angeles Judge Charlaine Olmedo that they were hopelessly deadlocked and could not come to unanimous verdicts on any counts. The judge declared a mistrial Wednesday afternoon. Masterson is charged with the rape of three women, including a former girlfriend, between 2001 and 2003, when he was at the height of his fame as a star of the Fox sitcom “That ’70s Show.” Masterson pleaded not guilty. His attorney argued that the acts were consensual.
- Holly Alvarado - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Atlanta rapper Lil Baby will replace Houston “Body” and “Savage” rapper Megan Thee Stallion as the headliner during day one of the inaugural two-day LA3C festival, scheduled to take place Dec. 10-11 at Los Angeles State Historic Park.
- AP
-
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
-
The magnetic young actor Emma Corrin certainly has a thing for characters who marry unwisely — consider Princess Diana in “The Crown," or the young bride to Harry Styles in “My Policeman.” Now we see Corrin in “Lady Chatterley’s Lover,” the latest adaptation of the once scandalous 1928 D.H. Lawrence novel, in another union that will bring grief. Yet unlike those first two characters, Corrin’s Lady Chatterley does get pretty much what she wants, ultimately, in a version tailor-made for, if not the #MeToo-era, then at least 21st-century views of female empowerment, writes Associated Press film critic Jocelyn Noveck. A vibrant Corrin is ably supported by hunky yet sensitive Jack O'Connell. It's in theaters and streaming on Netflix Friday.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"That '70s Show" star Mila Kunis had a self-desribed meet-cute with fellow Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy, long before he was elected president of the embattled European nation in 2019.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
George Takei continued his public feud with his "Star Trek" co-star William Shatner this week by describing him as a "prima donna" whom "none" of the sci-fi show's cast got along with.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The members of Fleetwood Mac have released a joint statement honoring their longtime friend and bandmate Christine McVie.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Jeremy Pope plays Ellis French, a young, Black, gay man who decides to train for the Marines in the “don't ask, don't tell” era of military service in Elegance Bratton's “The Inspection,” which is based on the filmmakers own experiences as a Marine. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that “The Inspection is the type of film — brave, raw and poetic —that will rightly put Bratton on the map as someone to watch, not to mention the standout performances of Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union.” Rated R, “The Inspection” is now in theaters from A24.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
-
The Thanksgiving weekend wasn't just big for turkey, family visits and the Macy's parade. It was a big weekend for sports watching. Fox's Thanksgiving showing of the NFL game between Dallas and the New York Giants reached 42 million people, which the Nielsen company said was the most-watched regular season pro football game ever. The World Cup soccer match between the U.S. and England was the most-watched soccer game on American television ever — even without the Spanish-language simulcast on Telemundo. Fox's coverage of the game reached 15.4 million, while adding in Telemundo viewers brought the count up to nearly 20 million.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Happy Spotify Wrapped day to all who celebrate — especially Bad Bunny, the most-streamed artist in the world for three years in a row.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Christine McVie, who sang lead vocals and played keyboard in Fleetwood Mac — including on some of the long-running rock band’s most enduring hits, such as “Don’t Stop,” “You Make Loving Fun,” “Songbird,” “Hold Me” and “Little Lies” — died Wednesday. She was 79.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Country musician Jake Flint, who was considered "an ambassador for Oklahoma Red Dirt music," died Saturday, hours after his wedding. He was 37.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Rod Stewart is mourning the loss of another brother in the span of two months.
- AP
-
Christine McVie, the soulful British musician who sang lead on many of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits, has died at 79. The band announced her death on social media Wednesday, saying “there are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.”
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
A gentle and mournful spell is cast by Joanna Hogg’s “The Eternal Daughter,” a ghost story where memory is manifested – visited, intruded upon and, finally, made to glow. “The Eternal Daughter” is a kind of coda to Hogg’s last two films, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. The British filmmaker of the two-part “The Souvenir” directs Tilda Swinton in a gothic tale about a mother and daughter — both played by Swinton — staying in an old Welsh Inn. The many doublings and real-world mirrors that reflect through “The Eternal Daughter” are part of its enigmatic mystery.
- Charles McNulty - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Leopoldstadt," Tom Stoppard's stunning new play on Broadway about a highly cultivated extended family in Vienna that was decimated in the Holocaust, isn't autobiographical. But the work springs from the Czech-born English playwright's long-deferred examination of his Jewish roots.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Helena Bonham Carter is defending two of the most polarizing celebrities in her life, J.K. Rowling and Johnny Depp.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Hugh Grant is just like us: ringing in the holiday season by "drunkenly" watching "Love Actually."
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
-
During a recent viewing of "Willow" on Disney+, the, well, 1988-ness of the fantasy adventure just jumped off the screen. It still has plenty to offer — including the bond formed by its unlikely namesake hero, portrayed by Warwick Davis, and his companion-in-quest Madmartigan, Val Kilmer's c…