The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By The Associated Press
A list of winners at the 2021 BET Awards, which aired live Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
- Kelly Gilblom Bloomberg News (TNS)
“F9,” the latest installment of the "Fast & Furious" franchise, turbocharged the domestic box office this weekend, drawing audiences back into theaters at a pace not seen since early 2020.
- By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Langley creator of the long-running TV series “Cops,” has died during a road race in Mexico, a family spokeswoman said.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Supporters of independence for Catalonia protested Sunday against a visit to its regional capital Barcelona by Spain’s King Felipe VI, as high-level efforts to allay tensions there gain new momentum.
- By COSTAS KANTOURIS Associated Press
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police said Sunday they have arrested two 56-year-old men for trying to sell a rare Roman-era statue of the Greek goddess Hecate for 40,000 euros (about $48,000).
- By COLLEEN BARRY Associated Press
VERONA, Italy (AP) — The Verona Arena amphitheater in northern Italy has returned to staging full operas for the first time since the pandemic — but with one big difference.
- By NICOLAS GARRIGA and SYLVIE CORBET Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — A colorful human face emerges from waves like a call for hope above a Parisian street, in a giant message of optimism from American and French street artists painting a massive mural in the French capital that's slowly climbing out of its virus isolation.
