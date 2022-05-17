- AP
Performers from Californian rock band Eagles of Death Metal have provided emotional testimony in a Paris court about the night Islamic State extremists stormed their concert at the Bataclan theater. The attack on the Bataclan was the bloodiest episode in a night of horror that left 130 dead around Paris. Singer Jesse Hughes and guitarist Eden Galindo are among the survivors of the Nov. 13, 2015 attacks, and are civil parties to the case. The sole surviving member of the attack team, Salah Abdeslam, broke down in court last month and asked for forgiveness and expressed condolences for the victims.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
After a cancelled 2020 edition and a scaled back gathering last year, the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday rolled out the red carpet for what organizers hope will be a fully resuscitated French Riviera spectacular. The 75th Cannes Film Festival is set to open Tuesday night with the premiere of Michel Hazanavicius’ zombie comedy “Final Cut.” Over the next 12 days, 21 films will vie for the festival’s prestigious top award, the Palme d’Or, while a handful of high-profile Hollywood titles — including “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Three Thousand Years of Longing” — will also launch in Cannes.
- Theoden Janes - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
After viewing the first episode of HBO Max’s “The Staircase,” Charlotte attorney David Rudolf — who defended Michael Peterson in the real-life murder case depicted in the dramatized limited series — was interested to watch the inspired-by-true-events show unfold.
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
Dale Bozzio was nowhere to be found when our scheduled interview time rolled around, which seems only appropriate for the lead singer of the Missing Persons.
- Larry McShane - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Imagine this: A priceless Picasso work, its existence a secret shared by few, resurfaces a half-century later. At an estate sale in suburban New Jersey. Tucked inside a frame, and hidden behind another work of art.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The newest iteration of DC'S Caped Crusader tops the DVD releases for the week of May 24.
- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Warning: This story contains spoilers for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Edie Falco is going from New Jersey mob family matriarch to the Queen of Staten Island.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After testifying Monday afternoon that her Washington Post op-ed was about herself, not Johnny Depp, Amber Heard faced pointed cross-examination from Depp attorney Camille Vasquez that was aimed at shaking Heard’s credibility in the eyes of the jury.
- AP
Chilean filmmaker Nicolás López has been sentenced to five years in prison for sexual abuse against two actresses. The sentence announced Monday coincided with what was requested by prosecutors after a court found López guilty at the end of April. In that verdict, the court absolved López of rape charges because judges determined there was not enough proof. López is one of Chile's highest-profile filmmakers and he has insisted he is innocent of any wrongdoing. His lawyers asked for a far lesser punishment, saying he should receive two sentences of 61 days each that would not require time behind bars. The prosecution alleged López “took advantage of work meetings to attack” victims, using his position to commit the crimes that took place between 2004 and 2016.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Maye Musk wants all women to feel confident in their swimwear.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Planned Parenthood has tapped scores of young musicians, entertainers and influencers to condemn the U.S. Supreme Court's potential decision to strip their "constitutional right to abortion" by overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
- AP
Author Yiyun Li has received one of the top honors for short story writers, the PEN/Malamud Award for “exceptional achievement. Li, 49, has published the collections “Gold Boy” and “A Thousand Years of Good Prayers,” along with five novels and two nonfiction books. She has received numerous other awards, and teaches creative writing at Princeton University. Two of her short stories, “The Princess of Nebraska” and the title work from “A Thousand Years of Good Prayers,” were adapted into films by Wayne Wang. The Malamud award has previously been given to Alice Munro, Saul Bellow and George Saunders among others.
- By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press
Someone new is joining the ranks of fitness enthusiasts who monitor the number of steps they take each day with Fitbits and other fitness tracking devices. Only Helen isn’t human: She’s a 30-year-old white rhino at Walt Disney World. Helen went out onto the savanna at the Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction at Animal Kingdom on Monday wearing a fitness device all-day. The purpose is to gather data on the number of steps she takes each day, whether she is walking, running or sleeping, and which part of the man-made savanna she favors the most.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
After a journey even the creative minds at The Believer could not have imagined, the celebrated literary magazine is back in business and again being run by the company which first owned it. The magazine endured a series of upheavals that included financial struggles, an editor in chief leaving amidst allegations he exposed himself and the sale to a digital marketing company that at one point included an article titled “25 Best Hookup Sites for Flings, New Trysts, and Casual Dating” on The Believer’s website. The original owner, McSweeney's, has now repurchased it.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Gentle readers of the Ton, Season 3 of “Bridgerton” will stray from its source material and focus on the romance of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
DALLAS — For fans of The New Kids on the Block, the news that the group’s concert is happening a night later was certainly not their idea of “The Right Stuff.”
- By TOM FOREMAN Jr. - Associated Press
Maggie Peterson, whose character on “The Andy Griffith Show” developed a memorable infatuation with Mayberry sheriff Andy Taylor, has died, her family said Monday. She was 81. A post to her Facebook page said Peterson died in her sleep on Sunday with her family present. According to the post, Peterson’s health took a turn for the worse when her husband, Gus Mancuso, died of Alzheimer’s disease in 2021 at age 88. After his death, Peterson moved back to Colorado to be closer to her relatives. The family said a private service will be held in the next few weeks.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Several months after Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while on the set of “Rust,” one of the film’s producers says he and others plan to forge ahead.
- The Detroit News - The Detroit News (TNS)
LAS VEGAS — Famed entertainer Ann-Margret has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from UNLV..
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
It’s often said that fans at live concerts give the band a jolt of electricity. Coldplay wants to literally harness it. The pop superstars have added kinetic dance floors and energy-storing stationary bikes to their latest world tour, encouraging fans to help power the show as they dance or spin. It’s part of a larger push to make the tour more environmentally friendly. The band, whose songs include the appropriately titled “Higher Power,” has pledged to be as sustainable and low-carbon as possible, hoping to cut their CO2 emissions by 50%.