The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Marriage is on the horizon for “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts.
- By KRISTIN M. HALL - Associated Press
-
Drummer Fred White, who backed up his brothers Maurice and Verdine White on the hitmaking ensemble Earth, Wind & Fire, has died. He was 67. In an Instagram post Sunday, Verdine White, who still performs with the band, called his younger brother “amazing and talented," saying he had “gold records at the young age of 16 years old.” He didn't say how or where his brother died. Maurice White formed the multi-genre group in 1970 and younger brother Fred White was already an accomplished drummer in his early teens playing for Donny Hathaway before he joined Earth, Wind & Fire. Some of their biggest hits are still widely popular, including “September,” “Shining Star” and “Boogie Wonderland.”
- Christi Carras and Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Gangsta Boo, rap pioneer and former member of Memphis hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, has died. She was 43.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Percussionist Fred White of the trailblazing Chicago-based band Earth, Wind & Fire is dead at 67.
- By KEN POWTAK - Associated Press
-
Fenway Park, the MLB's oldest active ballpark, has been transformed into an outdoor hockey arena for the NHL’s 14th annual Winter Classic. With the logos of the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins hanging Monday atop the seats above the park’s fabled 37-foot Green Monster, the league’s annual marquee New Year’s event returned to Fenway for the second time. In an interesting twist, the Penguins are owned by Fenway Sports Group, which also owns the Boston Red Sox.
- AP
-
Flower-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian units celebrated the New Year as the 134th Rose Parade slipped through a gap in California’s siege of drenching storms. Pasadena’s annual floral spectacle offered the optimistic theme of “Turning the Corner” for 2023 and former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords of Arizona, who survived being shot in 2011, served as grand marshal on Monday. The parade is held on Jan. 2 when New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday. Rain has rarely fallen on the parade, but this year it came close. Downpours pounded Southern California over the weekend and rain was expected to return by Monday evening.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Actor Jeremy Renner sustained extensive injuries after a snowplow ran over one of his legs, according to a report Monday.
- AP
-
Prince Harry has said he wants to have his father and brother back and that he wants “a family, not an institution,” during a TV interview ahead of the publication of his memoir. The interview with Britain’s ITV channel is due to be released this Sunday. In clips released Monday, Harry was shown saying that “they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains” and that “they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile." It was not clear who he was referring to. Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan have aired their grievances against the British monarchy since the couple stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California.
- By BRUCE DESILVA - Associated Press
-
When a Virginia man is found with his throat cut, newspaper reporter Willie Black reports the story. Soon, two more victims butchered the same way turn up. With the police getting nowhere, Willie decides to investigate. Despite stonewalling by the police chief and obstruction by an unethical mayor, he brings the case to a disturbing conclusion in author Howard Owen’s 12th book in this fine mystery series. Associated Press reviewer Bruce DeSilva says that as usual Owen’s writing is tight, the dark story is leavened with humor, and Willie’s oddball collection of friends and ex-wives are as engaging as ever.
- By The Associated Press
-
Celebrities having birthdays during the week of Jan. 8-14 include rapper-actor LL Cool J, actor Jason Bateman and musician Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and of Nirvana. Actor Liam Hemsworth turns 33, radio and TV personality Howard Stern hits 69 and news correspondent Christiane Amanpour reaches 65. Other musicians with big days during the week include actor-singer Cynthia Erivo, guitarist Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin and singer Rod Stewart. Singer-keyboardist Donald Fagen of Steely Dan turns 75, actor J.K. Simmons is 68, singer Pat Benatar turns 70 and singer Mary J. Blige celebrates turning 52.
- By MAURICIO SAVARESE - AP Sports Writer
-
Fans have begun lining up outside the Vila Belmiro Stadium ahead of Pelé’s funeral in his hometown of Santos. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82. Pelé scored scored some of the best goals of his career at the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo. His funeral is scheduled start at 10 a.m. local time, and the burial will take place in a vertical cemetery only 600 meters away on Tuesday. Fans started arriving at the stadium in the early hours of Monday to pay their last respects to Edson Arantes do Nascimento, globally known as Pelé.