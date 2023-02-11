The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By NARDOS HAILE - Associated Press
Rodarte brought dark, gothic glamour and opulence to New York Fashion Week with a shimmering show that transported the audience to a majestic Celtic fairytale land with a dark twist. Friday's grandiose show was held at the Williamsburg Savings Bank. Rodarte's sister-duo designers drew on “balletcore,” sending the style trend down a darker path. Celebrities such as Lana Condor, Brie Larson, Quinta Brunson, Maddie Ziegler and Rachel Zoe were in attendance Friday afternoon, as was Anna Wintour in sunglasses. A weighted and structured golden tinsel dress that trailed about 20 feet behind its model closed out the wistful and folkloric show.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Attorney Camille Vasquez, who represented Johnny Depp in last year's blockbuster defamation trial, has scored another legal victory — this time with "Yellowstone" actor Q'orianka Kilcher.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Hugh Hudson, the director of the influential 1981 film and 1982 Oscar best picture winner "Chariots of Fire," died Friday at age 86.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — New York City will be getting a taste of London’s best. The stage adaptation of the 2001 novel by Yann Martel, which later became an Academy Award-winning film, will begin previews on Broadway March 9 with the play’s acclaimed London cast.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Dan Levy is opening up about the homophobia he faced during his early days in the entertainment industry.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
Audiences will soon get a rare insight into the life of late comedian John Candy.
- By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press
Brad Mehldau and the Beatles make a captivating jazz combo. His new live solo album is titled “Your Mother Should Know: Brad Mehldau Plays The Beatles.” In a review, The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says Mehldau’s piano stylings have a range worthy of the Fab Four. He bridges the divides between Debussy and Professor Longhair, between rock and Rachmaninoff. And that’s just on a 6½-minute performance of “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer,” one of the 11 tunes on the album. The album is available now.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jennifer Lopez could avoid the online discourse about her husband Ben Affleck's "Sadfleck" appearance at the Grammy Awards for only so long. On Thursday, the singer riffed on the viral memes to promote the Oscar winner's latest project.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Rihanna is ready to take on the 2023 Super Bowl for her much-anticipated comeback, years after her last live performance.
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker dislocates finger a month before band's reunion tour set to begin in Tijuana
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
Ouch! Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has disclosed that he suffered a painful hand injury.
- Kayla Samoy - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
For the sake of everyone around me, I usually limit my intake of cheesy rom-coms to just the Christmas season. But this year I’ve let some of that festive cheese ooze over into Valentine’s Day and traded in mistletoe for cupid’s arrows.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In the bleak and beautiful "Godland," a 19th-century Danish priest named Lucas (Elliott Crosset Hove) makes the long, arduous trek north to Iceland, where he seeks to build and lead a church in a small coastal settlement.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Elvis Costello opened his 10-night run at New York's Gramercy Theatre on Thursday with a tribute to his longtime collaborator Burt Bacharach, the legendary composer who died Wednesday at 94.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM JR. - AP Entertainment Writer
“Top Gun: Maverick” star Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh, have teamed up for a Bud Light Super Bowl ad where they dance to customer-service hold music. Miles says he liked the concept of the commercial because it's a reminder that in frustrating moments, you can choose to find happiness. They say the ad — featuring their actual dog and with a set that looks like their home —- is something they will be proud to show their future children. On game day, Miles says he's rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs because he's a “diehard birds fan.”
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Built for nerve-wracking speed, the French import “Full Time” is scored musically like a Luc Besson thriller from the mid-’80s, jacking up the tension with synthesizer beats suggesting the heroine is headed for a run-in with hordes of assassins.
- AP
Carlos Saura, Spain's celebrated filmmaker whose career spanned over seven decades during which he earned three Academy Award nominations for Best Foreign Language Film has died. He was 91. Spain's Cinema Academy said Saura died Friday, a day before he was to receive an honorary Goya award for his prolific career. Saura was a popular director among arthouse cinema enthusiasts. He had earned international recognition for his 1965 movie “La Caza″ (The Hunt) which was awarded the Silver Bear at the International Berlin Film Festival. While Spain was under the rule of dictator Gen. Francisco Franco until his death in 1975, Saura’s work tried to evade censorship while addressing social issues that where unpalatable to the ruling regime.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — An agitated Britney Spears shut down rumors on Thursday that concerned friends and family members were setting up an intervention for her.
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Vin Diesel is back in the new trailer for Universal's "Fast X," the first of two planned "final" films for Dominic Toretto & Co. But where do you go after you've taken a $6 billion action franchise about L.A. street racers all the way to space?
Movie review: Disappointing rom-com 'Your Place or Mine' determined to keep stars Witherspoon, Kutcher apart
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
A rom-com co-starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. Sounds at least OK, doesn't it?