- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
-
Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns in the main event of this year’s WrestleMania on April 2 looking to write the final chapter of a story that began seven years ago when he left the company. When Rhodes departed in 2016, he was mired in playing different characters with no hopes of being a top-card wrestler. Rhodes came back to a hero's welcome at last year’s WrestleMania. A torn pectoral muscle last June put a slight roadblock to the comeback, but Rhodes returned in late January and won the Royal Rumble, setting up his match with Reigns, who will put his 946-day championship reign on the line April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By SAM METZ - Associated Press
-
The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 collision at an upscale Utah ski resort is expected to take the stand on Monday. Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson will likely testify to his recollections of the collision and the post-concussion symptoms he says he suffered for years after. Paltrow’s attorneys are expected to ask about his references to the movie star's fame and whether the lawsuit amounts to an attempt to exploit it. Paltrow’s attorneys are expected to call her two children and a ski instructor early in the second week of the trial.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
New York City transformed into Gotham City over the weekend as Lady Gaga filmed a scene for “Joker: Folie à Deux” in the Big Apple.
Jonathan Majors’ lawyer says Marvel actor ‘completely innocent’ of assault charges and that woman has recanted
- Peter Sblendorio and John Annese - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Rising film star Jonathan Majors on Sunday denied charges he choked and assaulted a woman during a domestic disturbance, saying through his lawyer that the woman has already recanted the allegations.
- By LOLITA C. BALDOR - Associated Press
-
The arrest of actor Jonathan Majors has upended the Army’s newly launched advertising campaign that was aimed at reviving the service’s struggling recruiting numbers. Authorities say Majors was arrested Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment. Majors was the narrator of two ads at the heart of a broader media campaign that kicked off at the start of the NCAA’s March Madness college basketball tournament. Army leaders were hopeful that the star's popularity would help them reach the youth audience. The Army says in a statement that while Majors “is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”
- By NICOLE WINFIELD and TERRY SPENCER - Associated Press
-
A Florence museum and the city's mayor are inviting parents and students from a Florida charter school to visit and see Michelangelo’s “David.” The invitation comes after the school principal was forced to resign following parental complaints that an image of the nude Renaissance masterpiece was shown to a sixth-grade art class.The Italian response has been incredulous and highlights how the U.S. culture wars are often perceived in Europe. Even amid a rise in right-wing sentiment and governance on the continent, the Renaissance and its masterpieces are generally above the fray.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 4” dominated the domestic box office this weekend with $73.5 million, according to studio estimates — a record-high debut for the action franchise starring Keanu Reeves.
- Teresa Watanabe - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Actor Jonathan Majors, who has won acclaim for a string of Hollywood hits, was arrested Saturday on charges of assault, strangulation and harassment involving a woman in a New York apartment.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber announced Saturday that his son Nick lost his 18-month battle with gastric cancer.
- By The Associated Press
-
Nicholas Lloyd Webber, the Grammy-nominated composer, record producer and eldest son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, died Saturday in England. He was 43 and had battled gastric cancer and pneumonia. Famed composer Andrew Lloyd Webber had been offering updates on Nick's health on social media in recent days. Nicholas died at a hospital in the south-central English town of Basingstoke, his father said. The senior Webber missed the Broadway opening Thursday of his “Bad Cinderella” to be at his son’s side with other loved ones. Nicholas is best known for his work on the BBC One’s “Love, Lies and Records.” He also worked on his father’s 2021 “Cinderella,” earning a Grammy nod for best musical theater album.
- Jessica Schladebeck - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Kanye West says he’s been cured of his antisemitism and it’s all thanks to Jonah Hill.
- AP
-
Xavier López, a Mexican children's comic better known by his stage name, “Chabelo,” has died at 88. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wrote in his Twitter account that his own eldest son “woke up early to see him (on television more than 40 years ago.” López, who was no relation to the president, usually performed dressed in kid's clothing well into his 70s. His best-known work, the Sunday variety show “En Familia con Chabelo”, ran an astonishing 48 years from 1967 to 2015. The comic’s family wrote on his fan page that López “died suddenly on abdominal complications.”
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: