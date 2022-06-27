0
Emmys 2022: The best shows outside drama, comedy and limited series

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"Bo Burnham: Inside," the virtuosic musical extravaganza that captured the isolation brought on by the pandemic in ways that were hilarious and heartbreaking, won three Emmys last year, though not the main category that was presented during the televised ceremony.

AP PHOTOS: Crowds celebrate St. Petersburg graduate gala

  • AP

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — The Scarlet Sails celebration is a rite of passage both figuratively and literally. Every year, tall ships with glowing red sails make their way down the Neva River in St. Petersburg to honor recent school graduates as they set out on their journey into adulthood.

Ludacris' manager and 2 others shot, 1 fatally, in Georgia

  • AP

A man was killed and two others were injured, including rap star Ludacris’ manager, in a parking lot shooting in an upscale neighborhood north of downtown Atlanta on Sunday night. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the men were all taken to hospitals, where one was pronounced dead. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the man as Artez Benton, 23, of Scottdale. Monday afternoon, Atlanta police confirmed one of the two injured men was Chaka Zulu, the longtime manager of musician Ludacris. The conditions of Zulu and the other man were not released. Police Lt. Germain Dearlove told local news media that the shooting was the “result of a dispute in the parking lot.”

Marc Jacobs finds his Nietzsche at the NY Public Library

  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - Associated Press

Marc Jacobs’ runway show in the grand, marbled lobby of the New York Public Library came exactly a year after his previous show in the same venue — the first in-person runway show since the pandemic had shut things down for a couple of seasons. It would have been hard back then to imagine that a year later, the pandemic would by no means be over. But New York hums along nonetheless, and so did Jacobs’ runway. Like last year, there was a futuristic feel to his designs, with outsized proportions, shiny materials, whimsical shapes and lots of color.

MSNBC appoints Alex Wagner as 4-night prime-time anchor

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

MSNBC says that journalist Alex Wagner will take over Rachel Maddow's prime-time slot four nights a week, beginning in August. Wagner has recently worked at CBS News and as co-host of Showtime's “The Circus” before rejoining MSNBC earlier this year. She'll host the 9 p.m. weeknight hour from Tuesday through Friday, beginning Aug. 16. Maddow will continue to fill the time slot on Monday nights. It's a key hire for MSNBC and its president, Rashida Jones, since Maddow has been MSNBC's most popular personality. Maddow's decision earlier this year to cut back on her daily show left the network with a hole to fill.

Feds seize websites after probe of pirated Latin music

  • AP

Federal authorities have seized six websites that prosecutors say were illegally distributing copyrighted music to millions of users. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced the seizures Monday of the websites that primarily targeted Latin music. According to an affidavit, agents began investigating the websites in April after a music industry consortium complained. The websites _ Corourbanos.com, Corourbano.com, Pautamp3.com, SIMP3.com, flowactivo.co and Mp3Teca.ws _ collectively reached about 6.6 million users per month. According to the affidavit, the pirated music drew traffic that allowed the website operators to make money by selling ads on the website.