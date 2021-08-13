The following are Friday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By NICK PERRY - Associated Press
-
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has long been associated with “The Lord of the Rings” but with the filming of a major new television series suddenly snatched away, the nation has become more like Mordor than the Shire for hundreds of workers.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — MSNBC star Rachel Maddow may leave the left-of-center news network when her contract ends in early 2022.
- Nancy Dillon - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears’ dad has agreed to honor his daughter’s repeated requests and step down as conservator of her estate, capping a turbulent 13-year run at the helm of the pop star’s affairs.
- By KEVIN McGILL and REBECCA SANTANA - Associated Press
-
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — People who want to enter New Orleans bars, restaurants, music halls — or any other inside venue — will soon have to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus or a recent negative test, according to new rules announced Thursday by the mayor amid a surge in virus cases.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
-
They say silence is golden. It's a silly phrase, really, but it takes on an urgent poignancy for three stunning minutes in “CODA,” Sian Heder’s refreshing, loving and altogether irresistible film about a deaf family with one hearing daughter.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Jamie Spears will step down as conservator of daughter Britney Spears’ estate, a position he has held since 2008, and go along with an “orderly transition” to a new conservator, according to court documents obtained Thursday by TMZ.
- AP
-
- By MATT O'BRIEN - AP Technology Writer
-
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Ready to go out on the town before summer ends? In parts of the U.S., you might have to carry your COVID-19 vaccine card or a digital copy to get into restaurants, bars, nightclubs and outdoor music festivals.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Even if you don't know Aretha Franklin's story, you can guess every second of "Respect."
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Actor Gina Carano was canceled earlier this year. Now, backed by conservative media company the Daily Wire, the former MMA star is planning a return to the screen, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amid the ruckus over the new host of “Jeopardy!”, contestant Matt Amodio has methodically scooped up resounding victories and a place in the quiz show’s hall of fame.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Concert giant AEG Presents, which runs marquee festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach along with local clubs like the Roxy and El Rey Theater, announced a mandatory vaccination policy for staff and fans at its future shows.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
"CODA" is a good old-fashioned crowd pleaser, a rousing coming of age story about a child of deaf adults — that's where the title comes from — and her journey to find her own voice.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge on Thursday again rejected one of 11 sexual assault counts in an indictment of Harvey Weinstein.
- By AMANDA LEE MYERS - Associated Press
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In “Game of Thrones,” Kit Harington famously played the brooding Jon Snow through eight seasons, stalking icy landscapes and dark castles, trying to figure out how to save humanity.
- By The Associated Press
-
Tony Bennett has canceled his fall and winter 2021 tour dates.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Netflix’s forthcoming adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” has found its Aang, Katara, Sokka and Zuko.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Quentin Tarantino’s mother isn’t going to play this game.