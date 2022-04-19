‘Undone’ star Constance Marie continues to change Hollywood with season 2 of groundbreaking Latina-led series
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
It’s easy for Constance Marie to get animated about her twist-filled streaming series “Undone.”
Singing Charles Mingus’ praises: Keith Richards, Ray Davies, Penn Gillette among jazz giant’s avid fans
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
How big an impact did Charles Mingus have beyond the jazz world?
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
Few musicians spent more time playing in the band of jazz giant Charles Mingus than alto saxophone great Charles McPherson.
Broadway review: Tracy Letts’ intense drama ‘The Minutes’ turns small town democracy into a war zone
- Chris Jones - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — When I first saw Tracy Letts’ “The Minutes” in 2017 in Chicago, director Anna D. Shapiro’s sizzling Steppenwolf Theatre production felt like a takedown of Donald Trump’s triumphalist America, too engaged in self-promotion to confront the unsavory aspects of its own origin story.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
Hollywood’s response to climate change has included donations, protests and other forms of activism. But it's apparently missing out on a solution close to home. According to a new study of TV and film scripts from 2016-20, less than 3% refers to climate change-related words and phrases. An initiative intends to help turn that around with a blueprint titled “Good Energy: A Playbook for Screenwriting in the Age of Climate Change.” The playbook was created with feedback from more than 100 TV and film writers. Among its suggestions: show solutions to climate change in the background, such as including solar panels in an exterior shot of a building.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The newest popcorn disaster film from the genre's foremost director tops the DVD releases for the week of April 26.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Rapper Kendrick Lamar revealed the title and release date of his next album on Monday after a fan jokingly accused him of quitting music.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
He’s no fan of inflation.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
The TV sitcom “black-ish” is about to wrap up its eight-season run. The ABC sitcom about the affluent Johnson family got a splashy salute earlier this month at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington. Fans of the series say it realistically depicted the Black experience, both the highs and lows, and was reliably funny. The creator of “black-ish,” Kenya Barris, says he's proud that the show brought attention to those who felt unseen. He sees a future for the characters in a big-screen movie. The final episode arrives 9 p.m. Eastern Tuesday on ABC and Hulu.
- By WAYNE PARRY - Associated Press
New Jersey’s robust sports betting market broke the $1 billion mark for the sixth time last month in terms of the amount of bets taken. But March's figures were worse for seven of the nine Atlantic City casinos, which continued to lag behind their in-person gambling revenue levels before the coronavirus pandemic hit. The casinos and tracks made $423.6 million in gambling and sports betting revenue in March, up nearly 18% from a year earlier. But in terms of in-person winnings, only Hard Rock and the Ocean casino were up over March 2019 levels.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Classic film lovers know the importance of a grand entrance and the folks at Turner Classic Movies are pulling out all the stops for the return of the TCM Film Festival this week in Hollywood. After two years of virtual editions because of the pandemic, the festival kicks off Thursday with the help of Steven Spielberg, who will be on hand to celebrate the 40th anniversary of “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.” He and stars Drew Barrymore, Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace and Robert MacNaughton will gather at the TCL Chinese Theatre for a discussion with TCM host Ben Mankiewicz before the new IMAX restoration of the 1982 film screens.
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Many people are huge fans of Viola Davis. Alas, some people are not huge fans of what Viola Davis does with her face in her new portrayal of Michelle Obama.
- Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Exploding Kittens Inc. has sold more than 18 million copies of its hugely popular, eponymous card game around the world.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Doja Cat’s supposed love of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is about as messy and layered as the discontinued menu item.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — Spanish vocal sensation Rosalía is mounting an extended world tour that will see her perform 46 concerts in Europe and across North and Latin America.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Drama has been leaderless for more than a year and a half. Now we finally know who will be stepping up to fill that void.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Patrick Carlin, a veteran writer who authored books, penned material for comedy shows and frequently collaborated with his brother, comedian George Carlin, has died at age 90.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Someone’s got to go, either the clone or the original.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
In the latest episode of "Black-ish," advertising executive Andre "Dre" Johnson returns from an unfulfilling day of work with life changes on his mind.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Benedict Cumberbatch is ready to bring a little magic to “Saturday Night Live.”