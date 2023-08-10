0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Disney streaming service continues to bleed subscribers, but earnings improve in Q3

  • By The Associated Press

Disney reported narrower losses on its Disney+ streaming platform in the quarter ended July 1 and boosted revenues, but also shed Disney+ subscribers for the second quarter in a row. The company, which is in the middle of a “strategic reorganization,” has been working on cutting about 7,000 jobs to help save $5.5 billion across the company. Disney reported 146.1 million Disney+ customers in the quarter, down 7.4% from the 157.8 million it reported in the prior-year quarter. Much of the drop came from India, where Disney lost broadcast rights to a popular cricket league.

Ap
AP

Made in America 2023: What we know and what we don’t

  • Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

PHILADELPHIA — On Tuesday, it was announced that Made in America, the music festival founded by Jay-Z in 2012 that is held annually on the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia on Labor Day weekend — had been canceled.

Ap
AP

Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

One of rock’s greatest songwriters and musicians, Robbie Robertson, has died at 80. His manager said he died surrounded by family. As the guitarist and lead writer for The Band, Robertson mined American music and history for such classics as “The Weight” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.” He later worked on the soundtracks for several Martin Scorsese movies, including “The Departed” and “The Irishman.” Robertson was a self-taught musicologist and storyteller who absorbed everything American from the novels of William Faulkner to the scorching blues of Howlin’ Wolf to the gospel harmonies of the Swan Silvertones.

Movie Review: Documentary 'The Eternal Memory' shows that love is stronger than dementia
Ap
AP

Movie Review: Documentary 'The Eternal Memory' shows that love is stronger than dementia

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

“The Eternal Memory” begins with a confused Augusto Góngora waking up one morning as his wife of two decades gently greets him. “Nice to meet you,” he tells her. The loving, lyrical Maite Alberdi-directed documentary is the story of one man’s decline due to Alzheimer’s, but it’s so much more. It’s a stronger love story and one that tries to say things about a country’s collective memory, too. Góngora and his wife, actress and academic Paulina Urrutia, are the stars of “The Eternal Memory,” which documents his growing disorientation and unmooring. It lands in theaters Friday.

Ap
AP

'Big Brother' kicks off contestant who used N-word on camera

  • Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The premiere of CBS' "Big Brother" last week was a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the reality competition series, whose millions of fans continue to be captivated by watching contestants isolated inside a custom-made house for the summer compete for a lucrative prize.

Ap
AP

Movie review: 'Jules' uses alien encounter to probe life on planet Earth

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Last month, former military officials testified before Congress about their experiences with UFOs or “unidentified aerial phenomena,” and suggested that the U.S. government knows more about potential alien life than they are letting on to the public.