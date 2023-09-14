She's American, charming, chronically late, and her phone is always running out of juice. He's British, prompt, has a fully charged phone and spouts statistics. Hadley and Oliver — a charming Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy — fall in love on a plane to London and spend the rest of “Love at First Sight” trying to reconnect. Based on the YA novel by Jennifer E. Smith, the film suffers from often sappy dialogue but survives on the considerable appeal of both Richardson and Hardy, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck. The movie starts streaming on Netflix Friday.