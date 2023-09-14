The Netflix golf documentary series “Full Swing” won’t have full access at the Ryder Cup. U.S. captain Zach Johnson says he spoke to his team when concerns were raised about a film crew in the team room. He says they agreed to keep certain areas off limits. Netflix is in production for its second season of the popular series. The Ryder Cup figured to be a big part of 2023. PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh says Netflix will still be at Marco Simone. He says decisions about access to the team room are typically left up to the captain and the team.