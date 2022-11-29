0
0
0
0
0

Museums' daring feat brings major Ukraine art show to Spain
Ap
AP

Museums' daring feat brings major Ukraine art show to Spain

  • By CIARÁN GILES - Associated Press

Against a backdrop of Russian attacks, border closures and a nail-biting journey across Europe, Madrid’s Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum has teamed up with Kyiv’s National Art Museum of Ukraine to secretly bring dozens of Ukrainian 20th century avant-garde artworks to the Spanish capital for a unique exhibition and a show of support for the war-torn country. A feat of cultural defiance, “In The Eye Of The Hurricane. Modernism in Ukraine,1900-1930s,” opens to the public Tuesday. It features some 70 works mostly from the Kyiv Museum and the country's theater, music and cinema museum. It will run until next April, when it moves to Cologne, Germany.

Ap
AP

Anna Diop interview: In ‘Nanny,’ one immigrant story informs another

  • Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

As a little girl growing up in Houston, Anna Diop devoured rerun after rerun of a particular TV program because her mother was crazy about it. That show, Diop says now, improved her English-language facility — her family relocated from Senegal to the United States when Diop was 5 — and her m…

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins at Gotham Awards
Ap
AP

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins at Gotham Awards

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” has won best feature at the 32nd Gotham Awards on Monday, taking one of the first major prizes of Hollywood’s awards season and boosting the Oscar hopes of the anarchic indie hit of the year. The Gotham Awards serve as a downtown celebration of independent film and an unofficial kickoff of the long marathon of ceremonies, cocktail parties and campaigning that lead up to the Academy Awards in March. Most outstanding lead actor went to “Till” star Danielle Deadwyler. Supporting actor went to “Everything Everywhere” costar Ke Huy Quan. Special honorees included Adam Sandler and Michelle Williams.

Ap
AP

Tyler Perry signs 4-movie deal with Amazon

  • Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

ATLANTA — Atlanta media mogul Tyler Perry has inked deals in the past with TBS, OWN, Lionsgate, Viacom and Netflix. Now he has signed a four-movie deal with Amazon Prime.

Ap
AP

Karla Peterson: A retiring critic remembers tops of the pop after 37 years of watching

  • Karla Peterson - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)

My first-ever byline in the San Diego Union was on a 1985 review of Aretha Franklin's "Who's Zoomin' Who" album, which included the Top 10 smash "Freeway of Love." My last byline will be on this very story, as I trade 37 fast-lane years in journalism for the great wide open of retirement.

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Nov. 19, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

2 sick jurors lost from deliberations at Masterson trial
Ap
AP

2 sick jurors lost from deliberations at Masterson trial

  • AP

Two deliberating jurors at the rape trial of former “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson have been dismissed because they were diagnosed with COVID-19. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo replaced the jurors with two alternates on Monday morning and told the panel to start deliberations over. The jurors were returning from a week off after telling Olmedo they were deadlocked and could not reach a verdict on any of the three rape counts against Masterson. The 46-year-old actor has pleaded not guilty. The defense said the acts, which took place about 20 years ago, were consensual.