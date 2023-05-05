The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
The commuter trains that take wearied workers out of Moscow every day can be difficult — a long and slow trip in close quarters with strangers, some of them drinking alcohol or sprawled sleeping across the seats. But a few days a week, riders might get a lift when Oksana comes aboard to soothe them with her violin artistry. Classics, jazz, Russian folk music and children’s songs all flow as she glides her bow across the strings. It’s not just her repertoire that raises the passengers’ spirits, but her instruments themselves. She makes her own violins from kits and decorates them with intricate, colorful paintings of flowers and winding vines.
‘SNL’ ends season early due to writers strike; loses episodes with hosts Kieran Culkin and Jennifer Coolidge
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — The final two episodes of “Saturday Night Live” season 48 were supposed to be hosted by actors Kieran Culkin and Jennifer Coolidge before the WGA writers strike forced the show to shut down early.
- Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Rape allegations against the star of HBO’s “We’re Here” have landed just as the acclaimed reality series about drag queens was poised to be feted by the Television Academy and by GLAAD, the media organization dedicated to positive LGBTQ+ cultural representation.
- Rochelle Olson - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — A few Minnesota senators wore purple ties, jackets and dresses as a colorful show of Prince pride on Thursday for a vote to rename a stretch of Chanhassen's Highway 5 the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway.
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Hollywood studios and streamers are pushing back on claims by the Writers Guild of America that its strike was triggered by paltry counteroffers or an unwillingness to negotiate key terms.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Linda Lewis, the English singer-songwriter with a stunning five-octave vocal range, has died. She was 72, according to the BBC.
- By PATRICK ORSAGOS - Associated Press
When Julia and Robert Jones discovered that a judge from the Akron Municipal Court in Ohio was officiating “Star Wars”-themed weddings on May the Fourth — essentially a holiday for fans of the franchise — the couple felt the force calling them to commit to the ceremony. They joined six other couples in having 15-minute wedding ceremonies at the Highland Universal Gathering Spot in Akron on Thursday. Most of the newlyweds dressed in more traditional wedding attire, but the Joneses wore long tunics for the theme — Julia resembling a member of the Sith, and Robert looking like a Jedi.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Chrisley Knows Best" star Julie Chrisley's time in prison has been far from "glamorous," but she's doing what she can to cope, daughter Savannah Chrisley said.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Autograph people" don't like Bill Hader because he won't sign merchandise, and a lot of it has to do with an unfortunate encounter he had over being asked to sign "Star Wars" paraphernalia.
‘Bupkis’ showrunner on ‘emotional’ Pete Davidson series: ‘It’s not going to be what you’re expecting’
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
Pete Davidson’s new scripted series, “Bupkis,” premiered Thursday on Peacock, and showrunner Judah Miller can’t wait for people to see what they’ve created.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Sherri Shepherd is all about “paying it forward.”
- Molly Crane-Newman, Téa Kvetenadze and Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Ed Sheeran didn’t commit copyright infringement of the Marvin Gaye classic “Let’s Get It On” with his hit song “Thinking Out Loud,” a Manhattan Federal Court jury found Thursday.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Jennifer Lawrence has been talking about wanting to do a big comedy for years. She has always been funny and vibrant in her television appearances. And while she has brought humor and physical comedy to many of her roles for David O. Russell and others, she also hasn’t exactly gotten the big, broad “Dumb and Dumber” experience, to cite one of her favorites. That changes this summer with “No Hard Feelings” (in theaters June 23), a classic, raunchy R-rated comedy that was tailor made for her. Lawrence tells The Associated Press she's “always wanted to do a comedy.”
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
Simon & Schuster is again up for sale. Months after a federal judge halted Penguin Random House’s plan to purchase its longtime rival, Simon & Schuster’s CEO and the parent company, Paramount Global, have confirmed that the publisher is back on the market, with a sale possible by the end of the year. Penguin Random House, already the country’s largest trade publisher, had offered $2.2 billion for Simon & Schuster, a deal that would have created a dominant force in the book market. Paramount is now expected to favor a private equity firm.
Dee Snider dropped from SF Pride lineup for supporting transphobic tweet by Kiss guitarist Paul Stanley
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Dee Snider has been dropped from the lineup of San Francisco’s official LGBTQ Pride festivities after the Twisted Sister founding member expressed support for a “transphobic statement” shared on social media by fellow ‘80s rocker Paul Stanley of Kiss.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
Sources close to the production say Kevin Costner, who stars in the hit Paramount series “Yellowstone,” will not be returning to the show after its fifth season.
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
Nathalie Stutzmann gave up a quarter-century career as a contralto to become a conductor. She took over as music director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra last fall and makes her Metropolitan Opera debut in a new production of Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” on Friday night, a day before her 58th birthday. On July 28 she becomes only the second woman to conduct at the Richard Wagner Festival in Bayreuth, Germany. A daughter of soprano Christiane Stutzmann and bass Christian Dupuy, Nathalie learned piano when she was young, then cello and bassoon.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Christina Aguilera is celebrating Pride in the Big Apple.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A New York jury sided with Ed Sheeran on Thursday, finding that he did not plagiarize Marvin Gaye's classic song "Let's Get It On."
Mark Hamill remembers ‘Star Wars’ co-star Carrie Fisher before her Hollywood star: ‘Perfect person in the perfect role’
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher was “the perfect person in the perfect role,” co-star Mark Hamill said ahead of her posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.
- By LESLIE AMBRIZ - Associated Press
Mexican actor and singer Melissa Barrera says she wants every role she takes to send a meaningful message. Currently she's starring in the film musical “Carmen.” Its a modern-day story loosely inspired by Bizet's 1875 opera. Barrera plays a young Mexican woman who crosses paths with a volunteer border patrol guard in the desert along the U.S.-Mexican border. He's played by actor Paul Mescal. Barrera says she chose the role because it humanizes migrants along the border. The film marks the feature film directorial debut of French choreographer Benjamin Millepied.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jameela Jamil released a statement this week shaming her fellow celebrities for honoring "known bigot" Karl Lagerfeld while attending the 2023 Met Gala.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
Are summer movies finally back?