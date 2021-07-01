0
James Franco settles for $2.2M in school sex misconduct suit

  • By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Franco and his co-defendants agreed to pay $2.2 million to settle a lawsuit alleging he intimidated students at an acting and film school he founded into gratuitous and exploitative sexual situations, court filings made public Wednesday showed.

In 'Summer of Soul,' a lost history reborn to play loud
  • By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — “Like a rose coming through the concrete” is one description of 1969’s Harlem Cultural Festival heard in Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s exuberant, illuminating documentary “Summer of Soul (...or: The Revolution Will Not Be Televised’).”