0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

Why Anthony Hopkins wasn’t at the Oscars to accept best actor

  • Mark Olsen Los Angeles Times (TNS)

There were many things unusual about Sunday night’s Oscars. The conventional running order of the final awards of the night was changed — so the best picture award was announced before actress and actor. The show’s producers may have rolled the dice that the late Chadwick Boseman would win b…

Entertainment
AP

Oscars 2021 fashion: Glints of gold, pops of color and a return to glamour

  • Adam Tschorn Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES – So long to the sweatpants and hoodies and adios to the athleisure looks! Attendees turning out to the 93rd Academy Awards at L.A.’s Union Station on Sunday — and their teams of stylists — made an all-out effort to bring old-school glamour back for the final red carpet of the aw…