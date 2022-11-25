- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It's no surprise — perhaps it was even inevitable — that one of the more widely criticized scenes in "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths," Alejandro G. Iñárritu's magnificent and maddening new movie, would feature an artist confronting his most outspoken critic.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
Written and directed by Elegance Bratton and based on his own life story, “The Inspection” comes out of the blue to knock you off your feet. It’s a gay “An Officer and a Gentleman” for a new generation and a new world.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
The gift of giving is welcome year-round, but perhaps never more than as the holidays approach. Our array of top picks should help brighten the season.
My worst moment: Joe Mantegna, the ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ premiere and the monologue that wouldn’t come
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — “Criminal Minds” may have wrapped its 15 season run on CBS in 2020, but the procedural is back — with new episodes, a new home on Paramount+ and a new name: “Criminal Minds: Evolution.” Star Joe Mantegna, who plays FBI Special Agent David Rossi, described the process of reacclimati…
- Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It was one of the most bizarre crimes of 1980s Los Angeles. An ambitious Indian immigrant and founder of "Chippendales," a club that featured shirtless male dancers, plotted the murder of his business partner and several others.
- AP
A court in Beijing has sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. The June trial of the former member of the South Korean group EXO was closed to the public to the protect the alleged victims' privacy. Beijing's Chaoyang District Court on Friday said Wu was sentenced for a 2020 rape and for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 incident in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk. The court said the three victims in the rape case had also been drunk and were unable to resist.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Jay Leno is ready to return to standup.
- By ALMUDENA CALATRAVA - Associated Press
-
Eccentric art is flourishing along the outskirts of Buenos Aires. The area is a vast urban belt of some 11 million people outside Argentina’s capital. There are about 40 municipalities in the area known as “conurbano bonaerense.” It's dotted by unusual artwork, from a rooftop water tank in the shape of a Teletubby to an Eiffel Tower replica atop a semi-abandoned building. The creators are usually construction workers or shop owners. But others are artists who live there, looking to leave their mark on the immense mix of tree-lined neighborhoods and chaotic areas with little or no urban planning.