Now in the new Starz series ‘Power Book IV: Force,’ this is the best of times for Chicago’s Joseph Sikora
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — It may seem like winter, but this is actually the Sikora Season, a time when local actor Joseph Sikora will be more common than a snowstorm and a lot more entertaining.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“The Afterparty,” which premiered Friday on Apple TV+, is an exceedingly delightful, cleverly constructed, adeptly acted comedy-mystery set around a 15-year high school reunion. Created and directed by Christopher Miller, with his customary partner, Phil Lord, as an executive producer, it ha…
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Hong Sang-soo's "Introduction" begins with a prayer, a man's private plea for a second chance from God. We never learn exactly what's troubling him or if God ever comes through. Really, we don't learn much about this particular character (he's played by Kim Young-ho) beyond the fact that he'…
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Nicolas Cage and I are sitting in the middle of the Nuart Theatre, the art house bastion that has been a fixture on Santa Monica Boulevard since it opened in 1930. Cage saw David Lynch's "Eraserhead" here, more than once, midnight showings that remain indelibly etched in his mi…
- Karla Peterson - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
For his 2009 book "The Rite: The Making of a Modern Exorcist," author Matt Baglio explored an exorcism class at a Vatican-sponsored university in Rome.
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Twisty noir “Nightmare Alley” by Guillermo del Toro and Kim Morgan, eco-satire “Don’t Look Up” from Adam McKay and documentary “Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres” by Suzanne Joe Kai are among the nominees for the 2022 Writers Guild Awards, the guild …
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“Donda 2" is seemingly on the horizon.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The Directors Guild of America announced the film nominations for this year’s DGA Awards Thursday after revealing the TV nominees earlier this week.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Despite the passage of time and the splashy release of Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake, a 2020 sexual assault allegation still lingers around star Ansel Elgort. It's an allegation his female co-stars were just called upon to address.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards nominations have been announced, and they might spell trouble for a foreign-language awards-season favorite and a couple of blockbusters trying to get some best picture cred.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When Neil Young gave Spotify an ultimatum — him or Joe Rogan — the streaming giant picked Rogan.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 22, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- By The Associated Press
HARDCOVER FICTION
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Hopes that a few of last year's biggest box-office hits, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “No Time to Die,” might join the best-picture Oscar race were dealt a blow on Thursday when several of Hollywood's top guilds announced their film nominations.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
Janet Jackson became one of the greatest pop stars in history, thanks in no small part to the legendary albums she recorded in Minneapolis. She's also mastered the art of shutting out the world.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Academy Award-winner Adrien Brody goes dark as night in the ultraviolent "Clean," a deeply moody, very midnight-y revenge thriller that's like "John Wick" for the grindhouse set.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
If Oscar voters remembered Clifton Collins Jr.'s work in "Jockey" — or even saw it — he'd be winning best actor this year.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
MSNBC's daytime host Stephanie Ruhle is moving to late night where she will take over the NBCUniversal-owned cable news channel's "The 11th Hour."
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — An impactful, if not cringe-worthy moment in the new Hulu series, “ Pam & Tommy, ” is when Lily James as Pamela Anderson is interviewed by Jay Leno on “The Tonight Show” and he asks her about her sex tape with then-husband Tommy Lee. “What's it like to have that kind of e…
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
One day after Spotify removed Neil Young’s music from its streaming service, SiriusXM is filling the void with the return of Neil Young Radio.