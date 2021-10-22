- Michael Granberry - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
-
Val McCallum has a pedigree destined to impress almost any American baby boomer.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
With films full of lacerating emotional insights told with a gentle grace, French writer-director Mia Hansen-Love has emerged as one of the most reliably acclaimed figures on the world's festival circuit. Her new "Bergman Island" is positioned to broaden that appeal even further.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Maya and the Three," which premiered Friday on Netflix, is a big, animated epic from Jorge R. Gutierrez, whose earlier works include the 2014 feature "The Book of Life" and the 2007 Nickelodeon series "El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera." Fans of either will find themselves at home in…
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
In Aidan Quinn’s big return to TV, the actor commemorates two very different types of history.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Whenever consumers are asked to name their primary reason for tuning into a TV newscast, the No. 1 answer is always the weather.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
The slick, stylish Black cowboy Western "The Harder They Fall" comes out guns blazing, introducing itself like it's kicking down a door. Which, in a sense, it is: Director and co-writer Jeymes Samuel's feature punctuates its opening by letting viewers know in a prologue that "These. Characte…
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
“Ron’s Gone Wrong” dots its primer on friendship with chase scenes and warnings about Big Tech, with only mixed success.
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
MUMBAI, India (AP) — Movie theaters in India’s entertainment capital Mumbai reopened on Friday after more than 18 months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the last of the many virus restrictions to go amid a decline in infections.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed Thursday in a tragic incident involving a prop gun fired by actor and producer Alec Baldwin on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust,” appeared to have a bright future.
- By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer
-
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — DJ supergroup Swedish House Mafia, known for bringing house music to the masses with their arena shows, are ready to turn the crowd up with a new collaboration with The Weeknd and a global tour on the horizon.
- AP
-
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A woman has been killed and a man injured Thursday after they were shot by a prop firearm at a movie set outside Santa Fe, authorities said.
- By ALEX VEIGA and LYNN ELBER - Associated Press
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix employees who walked out Wednesday in protest of Dave Chappelle's special and its anti-transgender comments were joined by allies who chanted “Trans lives matter,” getting pushback from counterprotesters who also showed up.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, actors Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill forever changed the way the world sees science fiction with their starring roles in the 1977 classic “Star Wars.”
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Several LGBTQ+ celebrities voiced their support for this week’s Netflix employee walkout, prompted by Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special, which contains transphobic and other insensitive material.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
After being suspended as the conservator of his daughter’s estate last month, Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has hired a new litigation attorney.
- By The Associated Press
-
HARDCOVER FICTION
- By WILSON RING - Associated Press
-
STOWE, Vt. (AP) — The second daughter of Maria von Trapp, whose Austrian family was famous for being depicted in the musical and beloved movie “The Sound of Music," has died. She was 90.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 15, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 15, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The Animation Is Film Festival returns to Hollywood this weekend for its fourth edition with some intriguing titles, including some likely Oscar contenders.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
I cannot watch scary movies. I know my limits. For me, fully make-believe scenarios conjure lasting fears, which is why I am forever fascinated that plenty of audiences have the opposite reaction. Why are we — well, you — drawn to horror films?