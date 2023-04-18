0
How election lies, libel law are key to Fox defamation suit
  • By JENNIFER PELTZ and NICHOLAS RICCARDI - Associated Press

A major defamation lawsuit against Fox News is set to go to trial, carrying the potential to shed additional light on former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election lies and reveal more about how the right-leaning network operates. The trial could even redefine libel law in the United States. Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems has produced evidence that prominent people at Fox didn’t believe the fraud allegations being made against the voting machine company, even as the network gave the Republican then-president’s allies airtime to repeat them. New York-based Fox contends it was reporting newsworthy charges made by Trump's supporters and is supported legally by libel standards.

In new documentary, Orlando’s gay history unfolds on film

  • Matthew J. Palm - Orlando Sentinel (TNS)

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was 36 hours after the Pulse nightclub massacre of 2016 when Rick Todd decided the history of gay, lesbian and transgender people in Central Florida needed to be told. Sitting in a meeting of LGBTQ leaders reacting to the tragedy, he realized the help that would be forthco…

J-Hope becomes 2nd BTS member to join South Korean army
J-Hope becomes 2nd BTS member to join South Korean army

  • By HYUNG-JIN KIM - Associated Press

J-Hope, a member of K-pop sensation BTS, has entered a South Korean boot camp to start his 18-month compulsory military service. He's become the group’s second member to join the country’s army. Hybe Corp., the parent company of BTS’ management agency, says the 29-year-old singer entered the camp on Tuesday. In December, BTS member Jin became the band’s first to enter the army after revoking his request to delay his conscription. There was a heated public debate in 2022 over whether to offer special exemptions of mandatory military service for BTS members.

Pastry artwork pits bakery against town in free speech suit
Pastry artwork pits bakery against town in free speech suit

  • By KATHY McCORMACK and ROBERT F. BUKATY - Associated Press

Where is the line between art, and advertising? The unresolved question is testing the direct democracy of a small New England town, where a painting of pastries has led to zoning dispute, a First Amendment lawsuit and a local vote. It started with a well-intentioned high school art project, covering a blank wall over a roadside bakery in Conway, New Hampshire. The mural above Leavitt’s Country Bakery shows the sun shining over mountains made of chocolate and strawberry donuts, a cinnamon roll and a blueberry muffin. The zoning board says the painted pastries over the bakery make it advertising as well as art, so the mural is a sign that's four sizes too big.

TV and film writers authorize strike over pay, other issues

  • AP

Writers of film and television have voted overwhelmingly to give their union leadership the authority to call a strike if a new contract agreement is not reached with producers. In an email to members Monday, leaders of the Writers Guild of America said nearly 98% of voters said yes to the strike authorization. The writers' current contract expires May 1, and leaders could call for a walkout as soon as the following day. Issues include pay and writers' ability to work for multiple projects. The group representing studios says the vote has been an expected tactic since talks began, and they are committed to a fair and reasonable contract.

Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell settle, paving way for new Soundgarden album

  • Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)

SEATTLE — After more than three years of contentious litigation, Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell have reached an agreement paving the way for a future Soundgarden album. Though terms of the deal were not disclosed, news of the accord was announced by Cornell, the wife of late frontman Chris Co…

Review: Poet Maggie Smith on the dissolution of a marriage
Review: Poet Maggie Smith on the dissolution of a marriage

  • By MAE ANDERSON - Associated Press

In her lyrical memoir, poet Maggie Smith outlines the trauma coming from the dissolution of her marriage. Smith seems to have the idyllic life: a devoted husband, two kids, lots of friends and a big house in a leafy town in Ohio where her family has lived for generations. And she’s nationally recognized for her poetry, including the 2016 viral hit poem “Good Bones.” But the idyllic life is shattered when Smith discovers a postcard her husband has written to another woman. The betrayal calls into question everything she took for granted, writes Associated Press writer Mae Anderson,

Review: 'Koresh' drills down on dark chapter in US history
Review: 'Koresh' drills down on dark chapter in US history

  • By MAE ANDERSON - Associated Press

Thirty years after the violent ending of the Texas siege at Waco, leaving 76 people dead, facts remain murky and misinformation abounds. In “Koresh,” author Stephan Talty offers a comprehensive look at the life of David Koresh and how he slowly took control of the Branch Davidians and preached an increasingly doomsday-centered message, gathering plenty of teenage “wives” along the way. Talty draws from interviews with people both inside and outside of Waco during the siege and plenty of archival material, to paint a detailed picture of a dark chapter in U.S. history, Associated Press writer Mae Anderson writes.

DeSantis seeks to control Disney with state oversight powers
DeSantis seeks to control Disney with state oversight powers

  • By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are ratcheting up pressure on Walt Disney World. They announced on Monday plans to introduce legislation that would end an exemption for Disney parks, allowing the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to inspect Disney rides. The announcement is the latest in a tit-for-tat between Disney and the governor that started last year when the entertainment giant publicly opposed the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation. In retaliation, Florida lawmakers passed, and DeSantis signed, legislation reorganizing Disney World’s company-controlled government, allowing the governor to appoint the five members of the Board of Supervisors instead of Disney.

Review: 'Beau Is Afraid' is stuck in a one-note nightmare
Review: 'Beau Is Afraid' is stuck in a one-note nightmare

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Beau may be afraid but Ari Aster certainly isn’t. Of the many words used to describe the writer-director’s previous two films — “Hereditary” and “Midsommar” — timidity was never of them. But if any doubts remained about just how far Aster is willing to go, “Beau Is Afraid” should pacify them. Not because of the degree of terror within it; by Aster’s high standards, “Beau Is Afraid” is notably less ghastly than his first two outings, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. But it’s even more grotesque, more self-evidently pulled from its director’s psyche, more a work of a brazen filmmaker’s uncensored, runaway imagination. The film is in theaters Friday.

Amazon's pricey spy drama 'Citadel' to get $25 million California tax credit

  • Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Amazon Studios' big-budget spy thriller "Citadel" is set to become the highest-spending TV production to relocate to California in the history of the state's film and TV tax incentive program, as the technology behemoth shifts production from Britain for the show's second season.