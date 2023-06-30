Pennsylvania may soon change its tune. A proposal to establish a new state song got a positive vote Thursday in the House of Representatives, although there was some discord. The resolution to establish an independent commission to solicit suggestions from the public and make recommendations passed the House by a 138-64 vote and was sent to the Senate. The current state song — “Pennsylvania” — was adopted in 1990 by a similar committee. But Democratic state Rep. Joe Ciresi is pushing for a new state song. He says no one really knows the existing song these days and it's overdue for a change.