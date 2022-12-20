0
'Criminal Minds' producers reach $3 million settlement in sexual harassment case

  • Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Walt Disney Co.-owned ABC Signature has agreed to pay $3 million to settle a lawsuit from the California Civil Rights Department that alleged sexual harassment and retaliation on the set of the CBS police drama "Criminal Minds," one of TV's longest-running series.

Judge allows Sandy Hook cases against Jones to proceed
AP

Judge allows Sandy Hook cases against Jones to proceed

  • The Associated Press

A federal bankruptcy judge is allowing cases to move forward regarding the nearly $1.5 billion that Infowars host Alex Jones has been ordered to pay Sandy Hook families. Judge Christopher Lopez on Monday approved an order that attorneys for Jones, his media company and the Sandy Hook families agreed to. The order prevents the families from pursuing collection efforts yet against Jones. Lopez also delayed taking up a motion by Jones to require Infowars' parent company to fully honor his $1.3 million contracted salary. Jones was ordered to pay damages to the families over his conspiracy theories about the 2012 school massacre.

Verdict reached at Harvey Weinstein's 2nd rape trial
AP

Verdict reached at Harvey Weinstein's 2nd rape trial

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

Jurors have reached a verdict at the Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein and lawyers for both sides are headed to the courtroom, where the verdict will be read later Monday. Jurors got the case Dec. 2 and deliberated for nine days over a span of more than two weeks. After a monthlong trial, they had to make decisions on two rape counts and five other sexual assault counts against the 70-year-old former movie mogul. Weinstein pleaded not guilty and denied engaging in any non-consensual sex. He still has more than 20 years left on his New York prison sentence after a rape and sexual assault conviction there in 2020.

Q&A: Naomi Ackie, Kasi Lemmons tell Whitney Houston’s story
AP

Q&A: Naomi Ackie, Kasi Lemmons tell Whitney Houston’s story

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Naomi Ackie, who plays Whitney Houston in the new biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” is the first to admit she is not a doppelganger for the pop star. In fact, she’ll go so far as to say she doesn’t look like her at all. But the people who really knew Houston, her family and record producer Clive Davis among them, were all convinced that the rising British actor was right for the film, a celebration of the singer's short life, troubles and all, that opens in theaters nationwide Friday. “It’s a study on the essence of Whitney and not the image of Whitney,” Ackie said. “