0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

Smash Mouth singer slurs words, curses fans at 'chaotic' live show

  • August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The pop-rock band Smash Mouth performed a volatile live show in upstate New York over the weekend, during which singer Steve Harwell slurred his words, threatened the audience and appeared to give a Nazi salute to the crowd.

Alan Horn, longtime film executive, to retire from Disney
Business
AP

Alan Horn, longtime film executive, to retire from Disney

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Alan Horn, the film executive who helped turn Walt Disney Studios into the most powerful movie studio in Hollywood and whose 50-year career has touched films from from “When Harry Met Sally..." to “The Dark Knight," is retiring.

Entertainment
AP

Top Disney movie executive Alan Horn to retire in December

  • Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — As chairman of Walt Disney Studios, Alan Horn oversaw a remarkable period of box office success, releasing blockbusters including Marvel superhero films, Pixar gems and the later entries in the “Star Wars” saga.

Entertainment
AP

How Cary Fukunaga cracked the ending of Daniel Craig's James Bond saga

  • Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

That "No Time to Die" is intended to be Daniel Craig's final film in the role of James Bond is no secret. (We say intended because as all Bond fans know, "Never Say Never Again.") But just how Craig's final Bond story would wrap up has been a point of mystery and speculation that only intens…

+5
Audrey Diwan eager to bring Venice winner ‘Happening’ to US
Entertainment
AP

Audrey Diwan eager to bring Venice winner ‘Happening’ to US

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

French filmmaker Audrey Diwan’s life changed forever when her sophomore film “Happening” won the top award at the Venice International Film Festival exactly one month ago. In the four weeks since, Diwan has picked up more prizes, secured a North American distributor in IFC Films and FilmNati…