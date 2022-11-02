- Arcelia Martin - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
DALLAS — Tucked away less than a half-mile off U.S. Highway 67 in Midlothian sits a shop of dreams. Sights of Chevy Impalas and the bones of what was and will again become a Volkswagen Bus suggest you’ve arrived.
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying suddenly perked up over the phone.
Commentary: A Kanye mural is painted over, another remains. It’s the Chicago way of conversing through public art
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — We forget we are in a conversation with public art until something happens.
- Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Mention "The Twilight Zone," and the image of host and creator Rod Serling almost automatically comes to mind. The hit anthology series, which ran from 1959 to 1964, firmly established Serling as a visionary who wove social commentary and an astute understanding of human foibles into his tal…
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Wealthy film fans will soon have a chance to scoop up some of the most iconic items ever to appear on the big screen.
- Katherine A. Powers - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: An impoverished young girl is sent to live with relatives and begins to learn what love is.
- Ellen Akins - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: A struggling British ex-soldier tries to come to terms with a terrible incident in his past, and with the daughter he barely knows.
History comes alive in Chicago's West Loop — a neighborhood that has given us businesses, beauty and one bad guy
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — There are charms and revelations to each of Chicago’s neighborhoods and many of them stay hidden in the past, barely a whisper. The West Loop with its buildings (small and tall) and its stories (touching and terrifying) and the thousands of people (good and evil) who have lived and…
- Rohan Preston - Star Tribune (TNS)
After Ross Gay's father was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer, Gay, while caring for his dad, made a surprising and gratifying discovery. His old man had freckles.
- Lorraine Berry - Star Tribune (TNS)
- Lorraine Berry - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: An exquisite, aching memoir of adolescent girlhood.
- Alfred Lubrano, Inquirer Staff Writer - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — It’s the simple ideas that get you in trouble.
- Mary Ann Gwinn - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: A fascinating biography of two hugely popular — but now forgotten — authors of the 19th century.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: Journalist Ted Conover immerses himself in life off the grid in the San Luis Valley of Colorado.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
For the first two decades of rap history, the focal points were New York and Los Angeles. When Atlanta’s OutKast won best new artist at the 1995 Source Awards, they were audibly booed.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
A Los Angeles judge has declared a mistrial and dismissed grand theft charges against a former business manager of Marvel Comics mastermind Stan Lee. Keya Morgan had been on trial on charges that he stole more than $220,000 in proceeds from memorabilia signings from Lee. When a jury deadlocked 11-1 in favor of acquittal, Judge George Lomeli dismissed the charges Tuesday. Defense attorney Alex Kessel says he and Morgan have spent four years proving his innocence, and today they prevailed. Lee, co-creator of characters including Spider-Man and The Incredible Hulk, died in 2018 at age 95.
Former assistant sues filmmaker Randall Emmett for alleged sued for race discrimination, hostile workplace
- Meg James - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — One of Randall Emmett's former assistants has sued the once-prominent filmmaker, accusing him of racial discrimination and creating a hostile workplace that included the use of the N-word.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Food writer Julie Powell, who became an internet darling after blogging for a year about making every recipe in Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” leading to a book deal and a film adaptation, has died. She was 49. Powell died of cardiac arrest Oct. 26 at her home in upstate New York. Powell’s 2005 book “Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen” became the hit, Nora Ephron-directed film “Julie & Julia,” with the author portrayed in the movie by Amy Adams. Her sophomore effort — titled “Cleaving: A Story of Marriage, Meat and Obsession” — was a bit jarring, dealing with an affair.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
A pickup truck breaking down on the street turns into a blessing of sorts in “Causeway,” a new, gentle Apple TV+ drama starring Jennifer Lawrence. She plays a military engineer recovering in her native New Orleans after a debilitating brain injury suffered in Afghanistan when her engine starts smoking. By chance, she pulls into an auto repair shop and finds another damaged soul — a mechanic living the aftereffects of a car accident. “Causeway,” directed by Lila Neugebauer, sounds more manipulative and manufactured than it is. At it’s best, it’s a quietly affective portrait of unlikely friends hoping they can help each other make it to shore.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
Randall Park and Melissa Fumero co-star in the new workplace comedy “Blockbuster," premiering Nov. 3 on Netflix. They play employees of the last remaining Blockbuster video rental store in the world, located in a small Michigan town where brick-and-mortar stores are forced to close due to the convenience of online shopping. Park plays Timmy, the store's de facto owner who is committed to bringing people into the store and the idea of connection. Fumero is Eliza, who has returned to work at her former high school job now that her daughter is grown. She's looking to form her own identity.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
At just 28, rapper Takeoff had cultivated a rich hip-hop legacy with Migos along with a reputation as the trio’s most lowkey member before he was killed in a shooting. Houston police said Takeoff was pronounced dead outside a Houston bowling alley early Tuesday. No arrests had been made. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff grew up alongside the two other members of Migos in suburban Atlanta. Quavo was his uncle and Offset was his cousin. While Takeoff was more reserved, more reserved, he did a lot of his talking through his rhymes and recently said he wanted his “flowers” before he died.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Chadwick Boseman’s widow is speaking about the “most challenging two years” of her life following the “Black Panther” star’s death, and says she feels grateful for the short time they had together.