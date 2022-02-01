0
'Rust' death sparks New Mexico gun safety bill for actors
AP

  • By MORGAN LEE - Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Republican New Mexico legislator wants movie actors and other film-set professionals to undergo state-sponsored gun-safety training after a cinematographer was fatally shot last year by Alec Baldwin with a weapon he says he thought was not loaded with live ammunition.

AP

Review: 'Secrets of Playboy' is not the Hugh Hefner takedown you were expecting

  • Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The 10-part docuseries "Secrets of Playboy" promises to "explore the hidden truths behind the fable and philosophy of the Playboy empire through a modern-day lens." A&E's series, which premiered last week, partially delivers on that promise, though it holds back at critical junctures and…

AP

Taye Diggs writes a children's book about racial injustice

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — In a powerful new book for children, a little girl looks at a crowd of street protesters and asks: Why are those people marching? A few pages later, a child asks her family: Why are buildings burning?