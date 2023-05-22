The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By VANESSA GERA - Associated Press
When Polish filmmaker Maciek Hamela first began evacuating Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s all-out war on their country, he wasn’t intending to make a film. He was one of the many Poles extending humanitarian aid to neighbors under attack, and had turned down an offer to film a television investigation there. But the reflections of the people he was transporting to safety in his van were so poignant that soon he began filming them. The result is “In the Rearview,” a documentary film being shown at the Cannes film festival in France as part of a parallel program devoted to independent cinema. It is not in competition.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The Foo Fighters introduced Josh Freese as the drummer for their upcoming tour and performed new music on Sunday during a free livestream event.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Most filmmakers in the Cannes Film Festival’s top-rung competition lineup are well-known directors who have been around for decades. One dramatic exception this year is Ramata-Toulaye Sy, a French-Senegalese filmmaker whose first film, “Banel & Adama,” landed among the 21 films competing for the Palme d’Or. The 36-year-old Sy is the sole first-timer in Cannes’ main lineup this year. She is also only the second Black female director to ever compete for the Palme.
- By STEVEN SENNE - Associated Press
Scores of Boston University students turned their backs on the head of one of Hollywood’s biggest studios as he gave the school’s commencement address in a stadium where protesters supporting the Hollywood writers’ strike picketed outside. About 100 protesters chanted, waved signs and were accompanied by an inflatable rat outside Nickerson Field as David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, gave his address on Sunday. About 11,500 members of the Writers Guild for America walked off the job at the beginning of May, after talks on a new contract broke down. It’s the first writers’ strike in 15 years.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Universal Pictures’ “Fast X” raced to the top of the box office this weekend, launching at $67.5 million domestically, according to studio estimates.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Though protests over pension reforms have roiled France in recent months, demonstrations have been kept largely at bay at one of the country’s glitziest events, the Cannes Film Festival. On Sunday, dozens of protesters gathered in Cannes to oppose the raising of the reforms pushed through parliament by President Emmanuel Macron’s government. But they did so far removed from the central hub of the festival, the Palais des Festivals, or Cannes’ seaside boulevard, the Croisette. Instead, they gathered on the edge of the city, on the Boulevard Carnot. The ban has kept Cannes’ famous red carpet clear of demonstrations and prevented one of the most divisive issues in France from disturbing the highly orchestrated flow of the festival.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
The 10th installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise was off to the races this weekend, knocking “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” out of first place and easily claiming the No. 1 spot at the box office. “Fast X” earned $67.5 million in ticket sales from 4,046 North American theaters, according to estimates from Universal Pictures on Sunday. Including international showings, it had a $319 million global debut. In its third weekend, Disney and Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” made an estimated $32 million. Third place went to “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” now in its seventh weekend.
- By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press
The NAACP over the weekend issued a travel advisory for Florida, joining two other civil rights groups in warning potential tourists that recent laws championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are “openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.” The NAACP has long been an advocate for Black Americans. It joins the League of United Latin American Citizens, a Latino civil rights organization, and Equality Florida, a gay rights advocacy group, in issuing travel advisories for the Sunshine State. Florida is one of the most popular states in the U.S. for tourists, and tourism is one of its biggest industries.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
“Dial of Destiny" is the first Indiana Jones film without Spielberg behind the camera. After years of development, Spielberg and Lucasfilm decided to pass the reigns to James Mangold, the “Ford vs. Ferrari” filmmaker. He was 18 years old when he saw “Raiders of the Lost Ark” in a Hudson Valley theater on opening day in 1981. Mangold was tasked with not only restoring the luster of one of the most beloved film series but giving Harrison Ford a poignant send-off.
Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ receives nine-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
Martin Scorsese’s new film about the 1920 murders that ravaged an Oklahoma native American reservation got a rousing stand ovation at the Cannes Film Festival — the most applause the festival has seen thus far.
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Martin Amis, the acclaimed British author best known for “Money,” “London Fields” and a dozen other novels of flash, style and substance, who was also a fixture of the London literary scene, has died at age 73.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Former music executive Lance “Un” Rivera is finally speaking out about a 1999 stabbing in New York City for which Jay-Z was found guilty, now saying the rapper was not the one who stabbed him.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Martin Scorsese unveiled “Killers of the Flower Moon” in Cannes on Saturday, debuting a sweeping American epic about greed and exploitation on the bloody plains of an Osage Nation reservation in 1920s Oklahoma. Scorsese’s latest is one of his most ambitious. Adapting David Grann’s nonfiction bestseller, it stretches nearly three and a half hours and cost Apple $200 million to make. Nothing has been more anticipated at this year’s Cannes than this high-budget premiere. The red carpet drew a wide spectrum of stars, including actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro. Apple CEO Tim Cook also attended.
- By JESSICA GRESKO - Associated Press
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson says she's a “Survivor superfan” and in a commencement address in Washington offered graduating law school students lessons from the reality TV show. The show has been on television for 23 years and is now in its 44th season. Jackson said she has seen every episode since the show’s second season. She told the graduating class of American University’s law school on Saturday: “I watch it with my husband and my daughters even now, which I will admit it’s not easy to do with the demands of my day job. But you have to set priorities, people. And that’s exactly the first lesson that I have for you today,”
- AP
British novelist Martin Amis, who brought a rock ‘n’ roll sensibility to his stories and lifestyle, has died. He was 73. His death, from cancer of the esophagus, was confirmed by his agent, Andrew Wylie, who said Amis died at his home in Florida. Amis was the son of another British writer, Kingsley Amis. Martin Amis was a leading voice among a generation of writers that included his good friend, the late Christopher Hitchens, Ian McEwan and Salman Rushdie. Among his best-known works were “Money,” a satire about consumerism in London, “The Information” and “London Fields,” along with his 2000 memoir, “Experience.”
- AP
Poet and songwriter Pete Brown, who co-wrote some hit songs for the rock supergroup Cream in the 1960s, has died. The London-based Brown died of cancer on Friday at age 82, according to a post on his Facebook page. He had a hand in writing the songs ‘Sunshine of Your Love,’ ‘White Room’ and ‘I Feel Fine.’ Brown was a poet who was also known in London's jazz and blues scene in this 1960s when he was asked by drummer Ginger Baker to help write lyrics for Cream, which also consisted of guitarist Eric Clapton and bass player Jack Bruce.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
The week in May when ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox traditionally unveiled programming plans in glitzy presentations to advertisers has always spoken to the networks' power over popular culture. It was decidedly muted this year, both to the continued growth of streaming and uncertainties caused by the Hollywood writers strike. Picketers marched this week in front of the Manhattan venues where the annual presentations took place, and stars stayed away. More importantly, the strike lends mystery to whether TV will have much of a fall season at all. Some of the broadcast networks took strikingly different tacks in how they approach a future that is in shadows.
- By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press
Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking that a federal judge be disqualified from the First Amendment lawsuit filed by Disney against the Florida governor and his appointees. The DeSantis motion filed Friday claims U.S. District Judge Mark Walker's prior statements have raised questions about his impartiality on the state’s efforts to take over Disney World’s governing body. Disney's lawsuit alleges the Republican governor and his appointees violated the company’s right to free speech, as well as the contracts clause, by taking over the special governing district that previously had been controlled by Disney supporters. Walker was nominated to the federal bench in 2012 by President Barack Obama.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest,” a chilling Auschwitz-set drama shot through “a 21st century lens,” has delivered the Cannes Film Festival’s first critical sensation by approaching the Holocaust from an unlikely perspective. “The Zone of Interest" dramatize the life of a fictional German family whose handsome home and tasteful gardens abut the outer wall of Auschwitz. There, they live a mostly peaceful, mundane life, while the rumble of incinerators is heard in the background, smoke rises from the gas chambers, and muffled screams are sometimes heard. Following its premiere Friday, “The Zone of Interest” quickly rose to the top of forecasts for the Palme d’Or, Cannes' top prize.
