- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
Hollywood’s theatrical business may be slowly rebounding but for some exhibitors the last year has been catastrophic. Pacific Theaters, which operates some 300 screens in California, including the beloved ArcLight theaters and the historic Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, said Monday that it will…
- By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writer
TOKYO (AP) — Nintendo’s late president Satoru Iwata oversaw the video-game maker’s global growth as Super Mario and Pokemon became household names.
- By PATTY NIEBERG Associated Press/Report for America
DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers moved closer to passing a bill that would prohibit using certain animals in traveling performances like circuses, facing opposition from livestock and rodeo groups who claim the measure threatens their livelihood and support from animal rights organizations.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"The Talk" returned to the air Monday afternoon with co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Elaine Welteroth, Amanda Kloots and Carrie Ann Inaba engaging with a diversity and inclusion expert after the recent firing of longtime panelist Sharon Osbourne.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kanye West agrees with Kim Kardashian West that they should have joint custody of their four children and neither of them need spousal support, according to new divorce documents.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
BTS' "Dynamite" is lighting up YouTube like, well, dynamite.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luke Bryan says he's tested positive for COVID-19, which sidelined him from the season's first live “American Idol” episode on ABC.
- By The Associated Press
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
The Oscars are aiming to be more like a movie than a television show and enlisting A-list stars like Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt, Halle Berry and Reese Witherspoon to help hand out statuettes.
- Stephen Battaglio Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kim Godwin, a CBS News executive since 2007, is on track to become the first Black woman to run a broadcast network news operation, as she has been offered the top job at ABC News, according to people familiar with the plan.
- Ryan Faughnder Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Apple's slave drama "Emancipation," an upcoming film directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Will Smith, will no longer shoot in Georgia after Gov. Brian Kemp signed the state's controversial new voting law last month.
- Brian Niemietz New York Daily News (TNS)
The pandemic isn’t over, but movie audiences packed into theaters to make “Godzilla vs. Kong” the biggest box office smash since COVID-19 shut down movie houses a year ago.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
Joseph Siravo, best known for playing mobster Tony Soprano’s father in flashbacks on the hit HBO drama, “The Sopranos,” has died after a long battle with cancer.
- By ROB MERRILL Associated Press
“The Souvenir Museum,” by Elizabeth McCracken (Ecco)
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
Yuh-Jung Youn jokingly thanked the “snobbish” British voters after she won at the BAFTA Film Awards.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
The Directors Guild of America Awards went in the right direction for Chloe Zhao.
- Glenn Whipp Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Oscar voting begins Thursday, meaning we're one step closer to putting a bow on this never-ending awards season. With academy members making their final choices, we asked three from different branches — a writer, producer and actor — to anonymously share their picks and the reasoning behind them.
- Mary McNamara Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When my brother graduated college, my father offered him one piece of career advice:
- Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The heart of "Wynonna Earp" has always been the relationships between its characters, so it was only fitting that the series ended its run on Syfy with a beautiful wedding.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Will Smith and director Antoine Fuqua have pulled production of their runaway slave drama “Emancipation” from Georgia over the state's recently enacted law restricting voting access.
SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) — A Tennessee rapper was among a caravan of at least two dozen people who were arrested in connection to a highway shooting in Mississippi, authorities said.